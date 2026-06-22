Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Is "weak link" Cristiano Ronaldo holding Roberto Martinez's side back at 2026 World Cup?

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 20:53 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:09

Ahead of Portugal's key 2026 World Cup clash with Uzbekistan on Tuesday, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter Oliver Thomas discusses Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled in his opening game of the tournament vs. DR Congo.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "He just isn't offering too much"

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Match Preview

I stand by my point about Ronaldo being the weak link. I know we are only one game in and we can't get too carried away. He just isn't offering too much if he isn't scoring, and the stats support that.

In terms of touches, 25 in total is Ronaldo's fewest in a game at a major tournament for a match he has played the full 90 minutes. He wasn't getting involved much and didn't have that desired impact in attack.

At times it looked as if Ronaldo's teammates were squandering better chances trying to give him service rather than being a bit more selfish themselves. They are a little bit to blame on top of that.

I can understand why Martinez decided to keep him on for the whole game. When Portugal were chasing the game, you want someone with Ronaldo's goal-scoring record on the pitch, and that will be the view of Martinez.

The real debate is whether Ronaldo should have started this match in the first place. All those big Ronaldo fans out there won't like me saying this, but maybe now is the time for Ronaldo to be on the bench.

He might be better suited coming off the bench, giving him half an hour or so and offering something different when needed rather than starting.

Has Martinez got the courage, at this World Cup and most likely Ronaldo's last, to bench him for the good of the team? I'm just not sure he has that at the moment, and I wouldn't be surprised if he started again here against Uzbekistan.

The likes of Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, and Goncalo Guedes should be considered more for a start through the middle.

Maybe even someone like Rafael Leao could be moved into a central position, as those players are more mobile and have the ability to burst forward and in behind defences.

Ronaldo now is really just a poacher, someone who relies on service from others in and around the box. If he isn't getting that service and isn't scoring, he's not really offering much else.

It's just one goal in 10 major tournament games, and that was a penalty against Ghana in 2022. There have been no goals from open play in that time. It's clear now that he's not having the same impact as he once had for the national team.

If Portugal wish to go far and compete, especially in the bigger games as they progress further in the tournament, Ronaldo may need to be taken out of this team. They just can't rely on him the way they perhaps did in the past.

Martinez mentioned before the tournament that he spoke to Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth about a potential call-up representing Portugal, as he was eligible through his mother's side, but he has opted to represent France.

If someone like him was in this Portugal side up front, he would offer a different dynamic to that attack.

In the end it is Ronaldo for now, and Martinez has a really big decision to make for these next two games. Personally I wouldn't start him, but I'm not the Portugal boss.