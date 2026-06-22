Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Roberto Martinez's side backed to record much-needed win at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:09

Ahead of Portugal's key 2026 World Cup clash with Uzbekistan, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses whether there could be a shock result on the cards.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I still think Portugal would be among the favourites"

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Match Preview

We all said after Spain's first game that we expected them to win well in their second, and that was the case. I don't think Portugal will be quite as convincing as Spain were, because that was a really good performance.

But I'd be stunned if Portugal didn't win this game. Martinez's post-match quotes were interesting.

He suggested that the early goal for Portugal worked against them, which is not generally the case at any level of football. If you start well and score, that's generally the idea of the game.

There are no usual drawbacks to getting an early goal. To suggest that the early goal worked against them was a little bit strange.

Martinez is not overly emotional in his press conferences pre or post-match, so I didn't expect him to be particularly ruffled about what happened. The point about Ronaldo is interesting.

It reminded me of player career mode in FIFA or Be a Pro, those modes where you are that one player and you have to try and get in positions for your teammates to pass to you.

Teammates always looking for the pass into Ronaldo is not generally something you see at that level of football, so it was a little bit bizarre. I think Ronaldo does start again and I don't think Martinez pulls him out of the team.

I still think Portugal would be among the favourites. I've never really fancied them to win the tournament, but I think they'll still do really well.

I think they'll win this game and get into the next round. It's always difficult making comparisons between international managers and club managers leaving.

If players have a close relationship with a club manager, there is always the potential to follow them, but with international football it is more about the country and the shirt than the manager.

International managers always come and go, and you aren't seeing them every day. I wouldn't put too much emphasis on that.

We know Deschamps is leaving, and that is different in the sense that he has been there a while and has had success. Pochettino's contract is also potentially ending with the USA.

It could be used as a little bit of an excuse for how Portugal have performed thus far. I do expect them to win this game and get through to the next stage, and then the Ronaldo questions will continue to grow.

This is probably a decent game for Ronaldo to score, with the greatest of respect to Uzbekistan. It's probably a decent game for him to nick one or two and take the pressure off. There will be major pressure on him if he doesn't score and has another poor game.

Martinez is under a little bit of pressure himself, but as he's leaving anyway, it's either a final hurrah or the potential for a real disappointment.