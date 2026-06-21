Preview: Portugal vs Uzbekistan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 21 Jun 2026 22:48

Following Wednesday's disappointing draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Portugal will face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday, hoping to truly get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign underway.

Currently third in Group K after matchday one, the Selecao das Quinas will be eager to justify their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, while the White Wolves will hope that their maiden World Cup campaign does not end in consecutive defeats, which would confirm their elimination.

Match preview

Following the disappointment of failing to secure victory against DR Congo in their opening fixture, the spotlight is now firmly on Roberto Martinez's men to put things right against Uzbekistan.

Portugal began their Group K campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, where Yoane Wissa cancelled out Joao Neves's sixth-minute opener.

Much of the discussion has centred on captain Cristiano Ronaldo following a disappointing display, with many critics claiming that the legendary forward hindered the team, particularly after an incident involving Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but struggled to make an impact, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner failing to register a shot on target from his three attempts, while the 41-year-old's last goal in either of the last two World Cups came against Ghana on matchday one in 2022, leading to further criticism of his recent performances at international level.

Portugal's World Cup campaign continues on Tuesday against tournament debutants Uzbekistan, who suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their opening Group K match.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, although Portugal are winless in their last two World Cup matches against teams from the AFC confederation.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Following their 3-1 defeat to Colombia, tournament debutants Uzbekistan will face Portugal hoping to avoid early elimination on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan struggled to impose themselves on their World Cup debut, but they scored their first goal of the competition against the run of play shortly after the hour mark against Colombia.

Dostonbek Khamdamov kept an attack alive by crossing for Eldor Shomurodov, whose well-struck volley was blocked and ricocheted across the six-yard box, allowing Abbosbek Fayzullaev to nod into an empty net.

Fabio Cannavaro's side remained level for only five minutes, however, as a sweeping counter-attack ended with Gustavo Puerta setting up Luis Diaz, whose effort slipped past the weak hand of Utkir Yusupov.

Uzbekistan's nervous start was highlighted by the fact that they failed to record a single touch inside the opposition penalty area during the first half, making them the only side at this World Cup to do so thus far.

By that stage, they had registered an xG of just 0.02, but their first touch in the opposition box resulted in their first World Cup goal, with Fayzullaev in the right place to earn the distinction of scoring the nation's maiden goal in the competition.

Portugal World Cup form:

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Portugal form (all competitions):

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Uzbekistan World Cup form:

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Uzbekistan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Ruben Dias was a notable absentee from Portugal's starting lineup in their opener last week, with Martinez revealing that the Manchester City defender was "not 100% fit".

There is a chance Dias could return to the side after recently picking up a knock, although he may not be risked, with Portugal possessing enough cover to potentially save him for the clash with Colombia.

Despite Ronaldo being heavily criticised after his performance against DR Congo, the captain is expected to retain his place in the team on Tuesday.

For Uzbekistan, Khojiakbar Alijonov is among the players who could be considered for a starting berth, with Cannavaro having decisions to make in order to give his side the best chance of taking something from the game.

The Italian coach is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup despite the defeat to Colombia, with Utkir Yusupov in goal and Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov likely to continue as the central defensive pairing.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Neto, Ronaldo

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullayev, Urunov, Shomurodov

We say: Portugal 3-0 Uzbekistan

With such a talented squad at their disposal, Portugal should be capable of dictating play against almost any team in the tournament and will be eager to improve on the solitary shot on target they managed against DR Congo.

It may not be as straightforward as many expect, and there have already been enough warning signs at this World Cup, but Ronaldo and company should still have enough quality to get the job done and change the narrative surrounding their campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.