Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 13:08

Portugal will be looking to kick-start their 2026 World Cup campaign when they square off against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture, Roberto Martinez's will be looking to take advantage of playing one of the tournament minnows, who lost 3-1 to Colombia in their first game.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Portugal vs. Uzbekistan kick off?

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan has been scheduled for a 6pm kickoff in the UK.

Meanwhile, the match - which is taking place in Houston - will start at 12pm, local time.

Where is Portugal vs. Uzbekistan being played?

Portugal and Uzbekistan will be playing at the NRG Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 68,777.

The NRG Stadium - home of NFL teams Houston Texans - is no stranger to hosting major events, with the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2017, as well as WrestleMania 25, among the other sporting occasions to be held at the venue.

Last week's game between Portugal and DR Congo took place at the stadium. This will be the fourth of seven World Cup matches to be held at the NRG Stadium.

How to watch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in the UK

TV channels

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan has been selected for broadcast on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

For those on Sky, Virgin Media and BT, the channel number is 103. For those on Freeview, it is channel 3.

Online streaming

If you wish to watch the game on a mobile phone, computer or games consoles, streaming service ITVX will be providing coverage of the match.

In Scotland, the STV Player will be showing the game.

Highlights

Shortly after the full-time whistle in Houston, highlights will be provided by the ITV Sports YouTube channel, while the @itvfootball X account will also show snippets from the game.

What is at stake for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan?

Having dropped points against DR Congo, Portugal are now in the position of needing to win their final two matches to secure top spot in this group.

If Portugal were to draw or lose this fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo et all would need to beat Colombia in their last game in order to guarantee a place in the last 32.

As far as Uzbekistan are concerned, their objective will be to earn a first-ever World Cup point. If they can avoid defeat against Portugal and beat DR Congo in their final match, they would progress through to the last 32 against the odds.

Defeat on Tuesday would leave Fabio Cannavaro's side needing to beat DR Congo by a wide margin to have any chance of making the knockout phase.