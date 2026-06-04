Preview: Belgium vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Jun 2026 10:43

Belgium and Tunisia conclude their pre-World Cup schedule with an international friendly on Saturday.

This is the first meeting between the two nations since Belgium recorded a 5-2 victory at the 2018 World Cup.

Match preview

Despite some of the golden generation having now retired, there is optimism among those associated with Belgium that they can go deep at the World Cup.

Rudi Garcia's side are now on a 12-match unbeaten streak that has lasted since March 2025, recording eight wins and four draws in the process.

The most notable results during that period have been across the last three fixtures, Belgium first recording a 5-2 win over USA in Atlanta.

That has been followed by a 1-1 draw versus Mexico, also Stateside, before Belgium registered an impressive 2-0 triumph away in Croatia on Tuesday.

Although six goals have been conceded in as many games, overcoming Croatia in Rijeka felt like a statement of intent ahead of the nation's latest attempt to end their wait for a major trophy.

© Iconsport / SUSA

While Tunisia's form has been far more inconsistent, Sabri Lamouchi will be content by their performances in defence.

Since losing 3-2 to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations, Tunisia have conceded just three goals across five games versus Tanzania, Mali, Haiti, Canada and Austria.

Tunisia also earned a 1-1 draw versus Brazil in France in November, but their most notable victories over the past 12 months are versus Jordan and Haiti.

This World Cup will be Tunisia's third in succession, with two wins and one draw coming from their last six such fixtures.

Although they are underdogs to qualify from a group involving Netherlands, Japan and Sweden, extending the aforementioned record could be enough to earn a spot in the last 32 and a first-ever knockout appearance.

Belgium form (all competitions):

W D W W D W

Tunisia form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

Team News

© Imago

Although Belgium lined up with a 3-5-2 formation against Croatia, Garcia could revert to a back four for this contest.

The likes of Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Axel Witsel, Dodi Lukebako and Romelu Lukaku could be handed starting opportunities.

Having only recently returned to action, Amadou Onana may drop down to the substitutes' bench, alongside Aston Villa teammate Youri Tielemans who played 90 minutes against Croatia.

Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is an injury doubt having been withdrawn during the latter stages of the Austria game.

Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud is on standby to deputise in the engine room, while Dylan Bronn and Elias Saad are alternatives in defence and on the flank if Lamouchi wants to make further alterations to his starting lineup.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Witsel, Rankin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Moreira; Lukaku

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Chamakh; Valery, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi; Skhiri, Belhadj Mahmoud, Khedira; Ben Slimane, Gharbi; Chaouat

We say: Belgium 3-1 Tunisia

Although Tunisia will back themselves to push a Belgium side that have been indifferent in defence, we cannot ignore the attacking threat of the home side. In an entertaining encounter, we feel that the Red Devils will come through with a convincing win to extend their unbeaten run into a second year.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.