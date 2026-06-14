Senegal lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group I clash including Nicolas Jackson decision

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 10:58

Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson should take advantage of a teammate's fitness concerns to start in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 opener against France in Group I.

The Chelsea-owned attacker was sent off for two bookable offences in Senegal's 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia during their final warm-up friendly, in which he came on as a replacement for Cherif Ndiaye in the second half.

However, red cards in exhibition matches mean nothing for the World Cup, and Ndiaye was absent from training on Saturday for unexplained reasons, raising doubts about his availability for Tuesday.

Jackson should therefore regain his place at the tip of Pape Thiaw's attack, which also features all-time leading scorer Sadio Mane, back at the Mundial following his 2022 omission due to injury.

Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr - scorer of 21 goals in all competitions last season - is expected to fend off Iliman Ndiaye for the right-wing spot, while Sunderland's Habib Diarra acts as the most advanced central midfielder.

Diarra will be freed up thanks to the presence of Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye in the double pivot, the duo keeping Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye at bay.

Defensive mainstay Kalidou Koulibaly arrived into camp with a leg injury, but the former Chelsea man has now made a complete recovery and is on course to join Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate and El Hadji Malick Diouf ahead of Edouard Mendy.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; Sarr, Diarra, Mane; Jackson

> Click here to see how France could line up against Senegal