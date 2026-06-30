Switzerland vs. Algeria: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 00:57

Switzerland and Algeria will meet at BC Place Vancouver in Canada in the early hours of Friday, with the winner set to secure passage to the World Cup's round of 16.

The Swiss secured top spot in Group B, beating Canada to first place with seven points from nine, whereas Algeria advanced to the round of 32 after finishing third in Group J.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Switzerland wins: 2

Draws: 0

Algeria wins: 0

While clashes against Algeria have been rare, this is an encounter that Switzerland have enjoyed considering they won both previous meetings with their opponents.

Both victories came in friendlies, meaning their matchup at the 2026 World Cup is set to be their first competitive encounter.

The Swiss' first triumph came in November 1983, when they emerged as 2-1 victors thanks to an 89th-minute strike from Heinz Hermann.

Switzerland would then beat Algeria again in May 1986, with Hermann once again on the scoresheet, scoring both of his nation's goals in a 2-0 success.

There have only been three scorers in this fixture, with Hermann (three) and Laurent Jaccard (one) finding the back of the net for the Swiss, while Ali Bencheikh netted Algeria's only goal in this matchup.

Algeria's most recent clash with a UEFA nation was their previous fixture at the 2026 World Cup, with the Desert Warriors drawing 3-3 with Austria on June 28.

The last time that Switzerland faced a CAF opponent came at the 2022 World Cup, when they defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the group stage.

Previous meetings

May 06, 1986: Switzerland 2-0 Algeria (International Friendlies)

Nov 30, 1983: Algeria 1-2 Switzerland (International Friendlies)

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