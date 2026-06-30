Switzerland lineup vs. Algeria: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game amid Silvan Widmer concerns

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 23:15

Switzerland may be without right-back Silvan Widmer when they take on Algeria on Friday, with a place in the 2026 World Cup's round of 16 on the line.

The defender did not take part in his team's training on Sunday because of hip discomfort, though the good news is that he has not been ruled out of his side's round of 32 game.

However, it may be safer to use Luca Jaquez at right-back, especially as he impressed when his nation beat Canada 2-1 on June 24.

Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji are likely to be chosen to partner each other in central defence, while left-back Ricardo Rodriguez is set to complete the rest of Switzerland's backline in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Granit Xhaka will captain his country, and he will likely be placed into a double pivot also featuring Remo Freuler.

Johan Manzambi has been used in a more advanced role for Switzerland compared to his role for Freiburg, and he has been one of the tournament's stronger performers having scored three goals and registered one assist so far.

Breel Embolo is a certain inclusion in the forward line, and the striker may be flanked by Djibril Sow and Ruben Vargas.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

> Click here to see how Algeria could line up against Switzerland