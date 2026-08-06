Man United lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for the Red Devils including Youri Tielemans debut decision

Youri Tielemans is in line to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season clash on Saturday.

Man United's squad has been boosted by the returns of a number of important players since their last game - a 2-1 success over Atletico Madrid in the Snapdragon Cup.

Tielemans could be joined in the starting XI by the likes of Senne Lammens, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are also back in the fold.

Man United are still without Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford due to their involvement in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup, while Benjamin Sesko remains a major doubt due to a shin injury which has kept him out until the end of last season.

Sesko had been expected to be involved in this weekend's fixture, but the striker has still not returned to first-team training.

JJ Gabriel, 15, made his senior debut off the bench against Diego Simeone's side and will hope for more minutes, while Shea Lacey has been one of the standout players for Man United in pre-season and should be involved in some capacity against Luis Enrique's side.

Mason Mount has been impressive in central midfield during pre-season and is likely to continue in that area of the field.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo