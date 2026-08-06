Preview: St Mirren vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren welcome St Johnstone to the Marbill Coaches Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday two clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts secured a 2-0 victory in their opening game of the league campaign, while the visitors recorded all three points in a thrilling 4-3 victory in their first match.

Match preview

St Mirren narrowly extended their top-flight status in 2025-26, as the Buddies finished 11th in the standings and had to compete in the relegation/promotion playoff against Partick Thistle.

Craig McLeish's side drew the first leg 1-1 before ensuring their survival with a 1-0 victory in the second leg, with Marcus Fraser scoring the all-important goal in the 65th minute.

The Buddies have subsequently enjoyed an encouraging summer, winning their pre-season friendly against Arbroath (4-2) before winning three of their four Scottish League Cup group stage fixtures, sealing a first-placed finish in Group C and booking their place in the second round against Rangers.

St Mirren did lose their final group game against Dunfermline (1-0), but McLeish's men immediately bounced back in their opening game of the Scottish Premiership season, with Killian Phillips' brace leading the Buddies to a 2-0 win against Falkirk.

Now heading into matchday two of the campaign, St Mirren will be eager to maintain their momentum and secure a first home victory of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign.

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Meanwhile, newly-promoted St Johnstone head into matchday two off the back of a stunning start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, having defeated Kilmarnock 4-3 in undoubtedly the standout game of the opening weekend.

That victory saw St Johnstone bounce back from a disappointing end to their Scottish League Cup group campaign, as a defeat to Inverness CT (1-0) and draw with East Fife (1-1 before a 5-4 penalty defeat) meant they finished third with seven points.

Simo Valakari, who lead St Johnstone back to the top-flight with a Scottish Championship winning campaign last term, will now be looking for his side to build on their win against Kilmarnock when they travel to the Marbill Coaches Stadium.

St Johnstone will draw confidence from their last visit to St Mirren's home ground, having won 1-0 in February 2025, but that is their only win in the last four meetings, featuring three defeats.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren form (all competitions):

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

St Johnstone form (all competitions):

Team News

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St Mirren are contending with injuries to Declan John (hamstring), Jonah Ayunga (cruciate ligament), Keanu Baccus (Achilles tendon) and Ryan Mullen (thigh).

After recording a 2-0 win in their first league game of the season, McLeish could name an unchanged starting 11 on Saturday, including match-winner Phillips starting just behind striker Eseosa Sule.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone head into the game without any new injury concerns, and Valakari could look to name a similar side to the one that won 4-3 on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership term.

Josh Fowler and Jamie Gullan both impressed in attacking areas, while Kai Fotheringham could come into the starting team after scoring the late winner.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Richardson, Fraser, Gogic, Fieldson; Carr, Nsio; Ramos, Phillips, Mochrie; Sule

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Foulds; McAlear, Holt; Stanton, Gullan, Fotheringham; Fowler

We say: St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone

Both teams are in encouraging form heading into this clash, but with St Mirren boasting the home advantage and a stronger recent record in this fixture, we are backing the hosts to secure the three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.