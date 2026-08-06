Chelsea transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain 'weigh up' £75m move for Blues defender

Malo Gusto's (23) future at Stamford Bridge remains open.

According to the latest reports, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Chelsea right-back, with manager Luis Enrique said to have approved a move for the France international. The Blues are willing to discuss a potential departure, but only if they receive an offer that meets their valuation.

Chelsea reportedly value their defender at around £75m.

Paris Saint-Germain look for competition for Hakimi

© Imago / PsnewZ

Although Paris Saint-Germain already have Achraf Hakimi (27) at right-back, the French champions' hierarchy are considering bringing in another quality full-back. Luis Enrique wants a deeper squad for a demanding season, and Gusto is a player who fits his profile.

The question remains whether Paris Saint-Germain will be willing to pay the fee Chelsea are demanding. That high price remains the biggest obstacle to the deal at this stage.

Alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City are also monitoring the French defender's situation.

Can Chelsea afford to sell Gusto?

© Imago / Paul Marriott

The London club sold Marc Cucurella (28) to Real Madrid this summer, and losing another defender would represent a notable weakening of their backline.

On the other hand, Gusto's place in the starting eleven is far from guaranteed. Reece James (26) remains at right-back and continues to be Xabi Alonso's first choice.

However, the England international's frequent fitness issues have given Gusto plenty of opportunities to feature regularly.

Chelsea are also well aware they could make a significant profit on the sale. The club paid Lyon around £31m for the defender back in 2023. Should they now collect £75m, it would represent more than double their original investment.

For Gusto himself, a move to Paris Saint-Germain would represent a return to his home country, as well as the chance to regularly compete for major trophies.

The Paris club have dominated Ligue 1 in recent years and have also won the last two Champions League titles. Chelsea, by contrast, will not be playing in European competition next season. Sporting ambition could therefore play an important role in the French defender's decision.

For now, though, everything remains at the stage of interest. Paris Saint-Germain are still weighing up whether they are willing to invest the £75m required, before deciding whether to move on to concrete negotiations with Chelsea.