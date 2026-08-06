PSG vs. Man United: Red Devils in strong shape ahead of glamour pre-season friendly

As Manchester United prepare to continue their pre-season against Paris Saint-Germain, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the contest, in addition to how the Red Devils performed against Atletico Madrid last time out.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Encouraging performance from Manchester United"

Man United vs. PSG Match Preview

It was actually a really good performance, certainly in the first half. Atletico took the lead when Arnau Ortiz's cross from outside the box curled into the far corner.

The response from Manchester United was really good. Mbeumo came up with the two goals, but Shea Lacey was really impressive.

He won the penalty for Manchester United and looked a real threat. I think he's going to have a role to play this season. Mason Mount was also excellent in the middle.

There's a lot of talk about a third midfielder, and he's been playing in central midfield alongside Andrey Santos during pre-season.

Leny Yoro at right back is another big talking point. He's been playing in that position, with suggestions he may be used there this season.

It was a really encouraging performance from Manchester United for a number of reasons. Atletico had Koke and Lookman in their starting lineup, along with Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri, and Oblak, who made some good saves in the first half.

JJ Gabriel came on for his senior Manchester United debut and looked bright as well. It was a really encouraging match, especially bouncing back after the Wrexham defeat, then beating Rosenborg, and then a good performance against a decent Atletico side.

Lacey, Mount, and Andrey Santos are ones I would pick out who did really well. Dorgu would be the one I'd be looking to improve, finding it quite difficult on the day.

But Amad Diallo also got some minutes after coming back into the squad just before the game, so there were a lot of encouraging signs from Manchester United.

Tielemans and Senne Lammens came back just before the Atletico game, so they were always really unlikely to be involved. Fernandes, Cunha, and Dalot have all come back as part of the latest group, and I do expect them to be in the squad.

It will likely be Friday when they confirm the travelling squad. Fernandes would probably start out of the group that have come back.

Tielemans would likely also come into the midfield considering he's had more time. Senne Lammens will start in goal. Cunha and Dalot will perhaps appear off the bench at that stage.

Carrick will also want to reward the players who have played really well, and two of those have been Mason Mount and Andrey Santos in midfield.

That's really interesting for the start of the season, considering Kobbie Mainoo is not there at this stage. We've seen in years gone by that managers do favour players at the start of the season who have had a lot of pre-season minutes.

We'll see a stronger Manchester United squad and team than in the previous pre-season games. Don't be surprised to see Fernandes, Cunha, and Dalot start on the bench and then come on.

Managers like to make changes at half time or build players up to around the 62nd minute at this stage. Martinez is not there yet, Kobbie Mainoo is not there yet, and Marcus Rashford is not there yet, given their World Cup appearances in the latter stages.

But everyone else is in and amongst it, and the squad is looking good. Sesko is a concern at the moment. He's still not training, having been out since the end of last season with that shin injury.

Suggestions were that he would have been available for this game, but he hasn't been pictured back in training. He may be training today or tomorrow. I think he'll be fine for the start of the season.

Ugarte and De Ligt are still long-term absentees for Manchester United, but apart from that, it's looking pretty good at this stage of pre-season.