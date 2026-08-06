'Better to be second at Real Madrid' - Vinicius warned over Arsenal move

Vinicius Junior earned his status as Real Madrid's leading man under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager's arrival brought two Champions League titles for the club, with the number seven scoring in both finals, in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

Since Kylian Mbappe's arrival, however, the Brazilian has lost that central role and reference point within the team.

Mbappe was Xabi Alonso's preferred option at the start of last season, and finished as Real Madrid's top scorer for the campaign.

Vinicius in the shadow of Mbappe at Real Madrid

© Iconsport

Vinicius, on the other hand, clashed with the Spanish manager, who left his post after the first half of the season. Even so, and despite the Frenchman's prominence in attack, the best future for the number seven still lies in the Spanish capital.

That is at least the view held by Pedja Mijatovic, a Real Madrid player in the 1990s, when he won both the Champions League and LaLiga. According to the Montenegrin, Vinicius Junior should choose to stay at Real Madrid despite Arsenal's interest, given the opportunities the Spanish giants offer.

'It's better to be second at Real Madrid, even behind Mbappe, than first at any other club in the world,' the former forward said on El Larguero, a show on Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Vinicius and Real Madrid stuck in contract stand-off amid Arsenal interest

© Iconsport / Fernando Vazquez / Alamy Live News

These discussions around a possible Vinicius Junior transfer come amid a stand-off with Real Madrid over his contract renewal.

The two sides have been unable to agree on figures. At the same time, Arsenal are watching developments in the Spanish capital and are considering a move this transfer window.

'Not to mention what can happen to Vinicius, or to any player who has left: you go away upset, angry, because you feel undervalued... All these stories, I've heard them a thousand times before,' Mijatovic said.

Real Madrid have offered Vinicius Junior an annual salary of £19m to secure the renewal of one of their key players, but have no plans to raise that offer any further. The forward's camp, however, are seeking £25m to agree the deal.

'You find that same player 20 days or a month later in London, Paris or wherever, and the first thing he says is: "God, how wrong I was (to leave Real Madrid)." And all for two or three million euros,' the former Real Madrid player noted.

Over the years, Real Madrid have parted ways with players once considered 'untouchable' within the squad due to a failure to agree on new contracts. That was the case with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, two Ballon d'Or winners who left the club without having their deals renewed.