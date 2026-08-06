Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

The biggest moment of Arsenal's summer is happening.

Reports on Wednesday claimed that long-term target Bruno Guimaraes had completed his medical and is set to sign a four-year contract, with a fee of £75m agreed with Newcastle United, thus ending weeks of negotiation.

The 28-year-old will arrive at the Emirates Stadium having made 153 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, scoring 30 goals and registering 26 assists, and is expected to form a double pivot alongside Declan Rice with Martin Odegaard operating ahead of them.

Arsenal lost 3-1 to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly in Dublin on Wednesday evening, a result that underlined why Arteta views reinforcement as urgent with several first-team regulars not yet back from the World Cup.

However, the Vinicius Junior pursuit is believed to be effectively over, with Jose Mourinho having intervened personally in contract talks between the player and Real Madrid, with both parties now said to be optimistic about a resolution that would keep the Brazil international in the Spanish capital.

Having secured their midfield target, Arsenal are reportedly turning their focus to defence, with a fresh bid for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa expected once the Guimaraes deal is formally announced.

An opening approach for Konsa previously fell well short of Villa's £60m asking price, but the England international is understood to remain a priority as cover for the injured William Saliba, and Villa are now reportedly braced for an improved offer.

A subplot emerged from Chelsea's camp, with reports that Xabi Alonso is a long-standing admirer of Martin Zubimendi and has communicated his appreciation of the Arsenal midfielder to the Chelsea board, though Arteta is not expected to sanction a sale for a player he signed only last summer.