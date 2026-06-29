Transfer news and rumours: Newcastle leading Trafford race, Forest to offer good Bergvall deal, Atletico set to sign Spain international

By Ben Sully | 29 Jun 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 12:09

Newcastle United are reportedly in pole position to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Magpies tried to sign Trafford from Burnley last summer, but the England international ultimately decided to return to Man City.

However, the Citizens soon signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, leaving Trafford to settle for a backup role and playing time in the domestic cup competitions.

While he helped his team win the EFL Cup and FA Cup, Trafford is believed to be keen to find a new club that can offer him the number one spot.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are currently in pole position to sign the goalkeeper who has a contract until 2030.

The Magpies could face competition from a number of clubs, including Europa League winners Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe's side have already recruited 20-year-old goalkeeper Ewe Jaouen this summer, but they see him as a number two to another new shot-stopper.

Forest ready to offer good deal to Bergvall

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall an enticing deal.

Forest have emerged as the favourites to sign the Sweden international, who has asked to pursue opportunities away from Tottenham this summer.

According to Football Insider, Forest will offer Bergvall a 'very good deal' in an effort to convince him to join Vitor Pereira's side.

The report states that the Tricky Trees are set to build a 'very interesting project' with the funds they will receive from Elliot Anderson's impending sale to Manchester City.

Anderson's departure would also boost Bergvall's chances of enjoying regular playing time at the City Ground.

There is a belief that Spurs will demand around £40m for a player who is under contract until June 2031.

Atletico set to sign Grimaldo

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to sign Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen.

Grimaldo has made it clear he is ready for a new challenge after making 145 competitive appearances since joining Leverkusen from Benfica in 2023.

The 30-year-old was a key part of the team that won the league and cup double under Xabi Alonso in 2023-24.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Grimaldo is set to complete his proposed move to Atleti, a switch that would see him play his club football in his homeland for the first time since representing Barcelona's B team from 2011 to 2015.

Atleti have agreed a €20m deal with Leverkusen, with the defender set to sign a contract until the summer of 2030.

Grimaldo will surely displace Matteo Ruggeri to be Diego Simeone's first-choice left-back for the 2026-27 season.