Manchester United transfer news: Rashford and Red Devils take steps towards each other as return remains possible

By Axel Clody | 30 Jun 2026 10:24

Marcus Rashford could be set for a surprise return to Manchester United after Barcelona opted against activating his purchase option, with both parties understood to have taken steps towards a potential reunion.

Born in Manchester and a product of the Red Devils' academy, Rashford came through the ranks at Old Trafford and established himself as one of the club's most exciting talents. The English forward made 426 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2025, scoring 138 goals.

Rashford heads back to Manchester United

© Iconsport / GSI

Having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim, Rashford was loaned to Aston Villa during the second half of the 2024-25 season before joining Barcelona on loan for the following campaign.

Despite an impressive spell in Catalonia, the Spanish giants decided not to take up his purchase option of approximately £26m (30m euros), largely as a result of the signing of Anthony Gordon.

The 28-year-old is therefore set to return to Manchester United this summer. A permanent departure had appeared inevitable, but the landscape at Old Trafford has shifted. Michael Carrick is now in charge, and the club have secured qualification for the Champions League.

Relations have thawed, but nothing is guaranteed

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could Rashford be seen in a Manchester United shirt once more? It cannot be ruled out. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club are in direct contact with the entourage of the winger, who is currently representing England at the World Cup.

Discussions between the two sides are described as cordial, with each party having made a step towards the other. United are reportedly prepared to welcome the forward back into training upon his return from the tournament, and Rashford is willing to begin pre-season under Carrick.

It represents an important step in rebuilding trust between both camps. However, Romano has stressed that there is 'no guarantee he stays, with potential offers to be considered later.'