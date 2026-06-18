Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Masterful Manzambi cameo to force Yakin into key World Cup selection decision

By Ben Sully | 18 Jun 2026 22:19 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 22:26

Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi produced a stunning cameo in a 4-1 success against Bosnia-Herzegovina that will surely force Murat Yakin's hand for the final World Cup group game against Canada.

The Group B contest looked set to finish goalless until Manzambi's arrival added the impetus that the game so desperately needed.

The highly-rated Freiburg midfielder scored a brace, played the key pass that resulted in a red card and featured in the move for Ruben Vargas's effort as Switzerland moved to the brink of qualification for the Round of 32.

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: What just happened?

The meeting in California threatened to produce an underwhelming goalless draw until Yakin made a game-changing triple change in the 71st minute, introducing Manzambi, Vargas and Djibril Sow.

Manzambi, who has been touted for a big move this summer, required just three minutes to break the deadlock with his fourth international goal.

A fifth goal for his country soon followed, but not before he produced an inch-perfect through ball that enticed Tarik Muharemovic into a last-man foul that resulted in a red card and played a role in the move that resulted in Vargas' composed finish.

Ermin Mahmic made an impact of his own from Bosnia's bench, but his powerful effort counted for very little in a defeat that was compounded by Granit Xhaka's late penalty.

Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: The big talking point

Johan Manzambi that is TERRIFIC ?



The youngest player in Switzerland's squad shines on the biggest stage! pic.twitter.com/S64RIjq6Xl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 18, 2026

Manzambi proved why he is regarded as one of Europe's brightest young midfielders with a masterful performance from the bench.

The 20-year-old's well-rounded game was all showcased in his opening goal, which saw him win possession in the middle of the pitch, utilise his quick footwork to evade a tackle, and release the ball down the left flank before continuing his run into the box, where he fired a fierce volley past Nikola Vasilj after latching onto a defensive header.

That was the moment that turned an underwhelming contest into a thrilling encounter that produced four more goals - including three for Switzerland - and the first red card of the tournament since three were shown in the opening game between Mexico and South Africa.

Vargas and Sow both made important contributions from the bench, with the latter drawing the foul for Granit Xhaka to dispatch a late penalty.

But the headlines and focus will undoubtedly go to Manzambi after producing a Man of the Match performance in his short time on the pitch.

Manzambi leaves Yakin with no choice for Canada fixture: The bigger picture

Yakin should take credit for making a triple change that ultimately changed the whole complexion of the game, but many will feel that Manzambi would have had a similar impact if he had started the contest.

However, Manzambi's brace and the pass that led to Muharemovic's dismissal leave Yakin with no choice but to start in Switzerland's final group game against Canada, especially as he will want to know his best lineup before the knockout rounds, with his team in a strong position to reach the Round of 32 after taking four points from two games.

The bigger question is who will drop out for the youngster in what could be one of a handful of changes after Vargas and Sow staked their own claims for a starting spot.

Michel Aebischer could drop out if Yakin opts to use Manzambi in a central midfield role, while Fabian Rieder could make way if the Switzerland boss decides to play the Freiburg star in an advanced midfield position.