World Cup 2026: Is Morocco the new Brazil of Africa?

By Axel Clody | 12 Jun 2026 09:56 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 10:27

Morocco and Brazil will open their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a highly anticipated clash on Saturday evening. A showdown between two nations currently occupying the summit of the FIFA rankings has reignited a debate across the African continent, where many teams have laid claim, over the decades, to the title of "Brazil of Africa."

Since the Atlas Lions' historic run in Qatar in 2022, can Morocco truly be considered the Brazil of Africa?

Ghana: the original "Brazil of Africa"

© Imago

Historically, that nickname belongs to Ghana.

Long before Morocco's exploits in 2022, the Black Stars were already being compared to the Selecao. The connection between the two countries was not purely footballing, the ties date back to the 19th century with the return to Ghana of freed slaves from Brazil, the famous Tabom of Accra.

On the pitch, the parallel strengthened in the 1960s. Fascinated by Brazil's triumphs under Pele and Garrincha, legendary Ghanaian coach C.K. Gyamfi travelled to Brazil to study their methods. Upon his return, he adapted several of the Selecao's tactical principles for the Black Stars, most notably the famous 4-2-4 formation.

?️ Today, we honor the memory of our legendary player and coach, Charles Kumi Gyamfi. ?



Under his leadership, the #BlackStars lifted three AFCON titles (1963, 1965 & 1982). ?



His legacy continues to inspire. ?? pic.twitter.com/sEdK04CcT5 — ?? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 2, 2025

The result: back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles in 1963 and 1965, achieved with a brand of spectacular football that earned Ghana the enduring nickname of "Brazil of Africa." That legacy remains embedded in the imagination of African football to this day.

Why the question is being asked about Morocco now

© Imago / Xinhua

While Ghana holds the historical legitimacy, Morocco may have become the African nation that most closely resembles the modern version of Brazil.

First, through results. Semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, the Atlas Lions are now firmly established among the best national teams on the planet. They currently sit seventh in the FIFA rankings, just behind Brazil.

Then through their playing identity. Under Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco are seeking to develop a more ambitious, more attacking and more creative style than that of Walid Regragui, whose approach could also be spectacular, particularly in its early stages. Today, possession, positional rotations and technical quality occupy a central role in the project.

The parallel is further reinforced by the individual quality within the squad. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chemsdine Talbi represent a generation that is exceptionally gifted technically.

Yet the comparison has its limits. Brazil possesses a footballing identity that is entirely unique. Every African nation also carries its own history, culture and characteristics. Reducing Morocco to a simple "African Brazil" can sometimes feel reductive.

Could Algeria also stake a claim?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

The debate does not concern Morocco alone. For a long time, many purists would have pointed to Algeria as the African nation closest to Brazilian football in spirit.

Street football, individual technique, dribbling and creativity have always held a special place within the Fennecs. Entire generations embodied this philosophy, from Belloumi and Madjer to Mahrez and Belaili.

Even as that era gradually gives way to squad renewal, Algeria continues to produce players who are remarkably comfortable on the ball, Anis Hadj Moussa, Amine Gouiri and Adil Boulbina among them.

The real answer may be simpler than the question

Ultimately, the real question may not be which country is the "Brazil of Africa." African football is now rich enough to exist without permanent comparisons.

Ghana possesses the historical heritage. Algeria lays claim to the technical tradition. Morocco boasts the most impressive results of the moment. And perhaps it is precisely this diversity that defines the richness of modern African football.