Wolves transfer news: Sasa Kalajdzic provides update on future after playing for Austria at World Cup

By Darren Plant | 17 Jun 2026 15:03

Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic has suggested that he is interested in remaining at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After recovering from a number of serious knee injuries, the 28-year-old is currently making what once felt like an unlikely appearance with Austria at the World Cup.

On Tuesday night, Kalajdzic played the opening 45 minutes as his nation recorded a 3-1 victory over Jordan.

Once the World Cup has concluded, attention will turn to whether Kalajdzic will remain at Molineux or move to a club competing in Germany or Austria, where he has spent the remainder of his career.

Kalajdzic has just won a league and cup double on loan at LASK Linz, contributing seven goals and 11 assists from his 27 appearances.

© Imago

Kalajdzic speaks on Wolves future

Speaking to the club's official website, Kalajdzic has hinted that he is open-minded to giving his time at Wolves one last push.

He said: "I am looking forward to the conversations I am going to have. If I am there, I will give it my all.

"Maybe it is unfinished business. At the end of the day we will see what happens in the summer and what is the best for both."

Since joining Wolves at the start of 2022-23 and suffering a serious knee injury on his debut, Kalajdzic has only accumulated 350 minutes of football for the club across 16 appearances.

However, he has chipped in with three goals and one assist, making him somewhat of a cult hero at Wolves despite the frustration over his time at the club.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

What is best move for Kalajdzic?

Although many would like to see Kalajdzic succeed at Wolves, the fact that he has a shocking injury track record and is more settled in Germany or Austria suggests that a transfer would be best for all concerned.

LASK Linz are likely to welcome him back with open arms, while there has been reports indicating that Schalke 04 are interested in handing him a return to Germany.

Providing that he comes through the World Cup unscathed, Kalajdzic will naturally have options far more attractive than a 46-game Championship campaign.

With Kalajdzic only having one year left on his contract, this is also Wolves' last chance to generating a notable fee for a player who cost £15.4m in 2022.