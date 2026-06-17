Portugal 1-1 DR Congo: Roberto Martinez must solve Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma after 2026 World Cup opener

By Joshua Cole | 17 Jun 2026 21:32 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 22:06

It was supposed to be the perfect launch pad for Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell tour - instead, Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign began with a frustrating full stop as their talisman struggled to have any meaningful impact on the game.

Portugal and their talisman were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw in their Group K opener by the less-fancied Congo DR, failing to live up to their billing as the clear favourites in Houston.

The match attracted significant attention as Ronaldo began what is expected to be his final World Cup campaign, with many looking forward to his response after rival Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick and made history several hours prior, as Argentina recorded a 3-0 win over Algeria.

Portugal made the perfect start when Joao Neves opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading home an outswinging cross from Pedro Neto, and for a brief, glittering moment, the script seemed to be writing itself.

However, A Selecao did what has become something of a habit — they switched off, and instead of going for the jugular, they seemed to drop their intensity levels and treat the contest like a training game, passing the ball around aimlessly for long periods.

Congo, returning to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, refused to be spectators at their own party, as Yoane Wissa equalised with a header in first-half stoppage time from an Arthur Masuaku cross, and from that moment, Roberto Martinez's side never truly recovered.

That goal was Martinez's side only effort on target in the game, and recording one shot on target in 90 minutes against Congo – is not the form of World Cup contenders.

Following Portugal's frustrating draw with DR Congo, Sports Mole analyses how Ronaldo's subdued display could influence Martinez's attacking plans against Uzbekistan.

Cristiano Ronaldo's invisible performance

© Iconsport / PA Images

It was a frustrating game for Ronaldo, who played the full 90 minutes and for someone who has carried Portugal on his back for two decades, the 41-year-old was a peripheral figure for large swathes of the contest.

Ronaldo got his first real chance of the game in the 69th minute, but he clipped the cross wide right of the goal, which in a nutshell, summarised his game.

The Portuguese talisman cut a frustrated figure up front, with his body language telling its own story, and Ronaldo, never one to hide his emotions, became increasingly frustrated as the second half wore on and openings refused to arrive.

It was a performance that drew inevitable parallels with Qatar 2022, where similar questions were raised about whether the greatest goal-scorer in men's international football history was still capable of dominating at the highest level.

Back then, he struggled to impose himself against South Korea, managed just two shots and touched the ball fewer times than his own goalkeeper, much like he did against Congo.

At 41 years and 132 days old, Ronaldo now holds the record as the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup game, and it was a performance that reflected his age.

How the Leopards made Ronaldo disappear

© Iconsport / PA Images

Congo's game plan was simple, disciplined, and devastatingly effective, while Wissa did his best to unsettle the Portugal defence on the counter, the real work was done by the Congolese defensive structure, which denied Ronaldo the space and service he craves.

Ronaldo, at 41, is no longer a player who creates his own opportunities through pace or directness, as he now relies on quality delivery into the box, intelligent movement off the ball, and – crucially – teammates willing to seek him out early and often.

Against Congo, none of those conditions were consistently met, with Pedro Neto’s inch-perfect cross to find the run of Neves for their goal rarely replicated thereafter.

The midfield of Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes, for all its individual talent, struggled to create the kind of penetrative, purposeful football that would unlock a low block and isolate Ronaldo in dangerous areas.

When chances did arrive, the delivery was poor, and when the delivery was good, the timing of Ronaldo's runs was slightly off. Age does not lie, and his diminished explosiveness means the margins for error are razor-thin.

Martinez must ring attacking changes against Uzbekistan

© Imago

Portugal cannot afford another dropped point, as anything short of victory against Uzbekistan in their next group game could leave them in a precarious position, and if this draw with Congo has shown anything, it is that no team can be underrated.

Martinez faces a genuine tactical dilemma heading into that game, as there will be questions about whether he will persist with Ronaldo as the focal point, or whether he adjusts his system to protect both his captain's legacy and his team's World Cup hopes.

Goncalo Ramos, though much less fancied compared to Ronaldo, is an option if Martinez chooses to stick with a focal point in attack.

However, there is also the option of playing a more fluid attack, with the likes of Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes starting alongside players like Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao, and Francisco Trincao, allowing for interchangeability, where every player is comfortable wherever they find themselves in the front three.

Another option for Martinez will be to change the creative players behind Ronaldo, as they all struggled to create anything worthwhile despite enjoying 75% possession.

