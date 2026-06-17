Portugal 1-1 Congo DR: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to answer Lionel Messi as Roberto Martinez's men stumble in World Cup opener

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Jun 2026 21:02 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 21:16

Sixteen hours after Lionel Messi produced a masterclass with a hat-trick against Algeria, Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal out against Congo DR in their opening 2026 World Cup Group K fixture, with the spotlight firmly on the 41-year-old to answer his long-time rival's statement performance.

However, Ronaldo was unable to inspire Roberto Martinez's side in attack as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Leopards, a disappointing result for a nation widely tipped among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Portugal 1-1 Congo DR: How the game unfolded

© Sports Mole / Diana Lopes

Facing a side sitting 41 places below them in the latest FIFA standings, fifth-ranked Portugal immediately showed their superior quality, with Selecao das Quinas taking the lead through a Joao Neves header in the sixth minute.

Things unravelled for Martinez's men on the stroke of half-time, though, as Yoane Wissa rose highest to meet Arthur Masuaku's cross and level the score with virtually the final action of the opening period.

Despite dominating possession, Portugal struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence, with the Europeans failing to make meaningful use of their 75% share of the ball and 769 completed passes – more than three times their opponents' total.

Although Ronaldo and company avoided defeat, there was little to separate the two sides in the final third, with Portugal registering only three shots on target.

Portugal 1-1 Congo DR: Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in 2026 World Cup Group K opener

There has been growing debate over Ronaldo's ability to spearhead Portugal's attack, with many questioning whether the 41-year-old can still cope with the demands of football's biggest stage.

Wednesday's opener offered little to silence those doubts, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner enduring another frustrating outing despite playing the full 90 minutes.

Ronaldo failed to score or test the goalkeeper despite attempting three shots, finishing with an xG of 0.04, while completing 19 of his 21 passes and recording an expected assist figure of 0.05.

The Portuguese captain has now gone five World Cup appearances without finding the net, with his last goal in the competition coming against Ghana in Portugal's opening match of the 2022 edition.

Ronaldo remains on eight World Cup goals from 23 appearances, leaving him eight behind Messi, who shares the all-time tournament scoring record with Miroslav Klose.

Portugal 1-1 Congo DR: Where does the result leave Cristiano Ronaldo and co?

In a group that also features Colombia and Uzbekistan, Portugal were widely expected to top the standings, but their draw with DR Congo has raised fresh questions about their credentials as genuine title contenders.

Level on one point with the Congolese, Martinez's men could slip further down the table depending on the outcome of the other Group K fixture, although the European giants will have an immediate chance to put things right on matchday two.

Portugal face Uzbekistan in their second game of the tournament, and victory in that contest would significantly strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds while also reinforcing their status as one of the leading contenders in their quest for a first World Cup crown.