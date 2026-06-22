Scotland vs. Brazil: Scott McKenna, Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson injury update delivered ahead of crunch World Cup match

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 10:40

Steven Naismith has delivered a triple Scotland injury update ahead of Wednesday's pivotal World Cup showdown with Brazil.

Having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Friday night, the Tartan Army head into their final Group C fixture with work to do in order to guarantee a spot in the last 32.

Although Steve Clarke's side could suffer defeat and still qualify for the knockout stages, earning a point versus the five-time world champions would ensure that they break new ground on the global stage.

For varying reasons, Scott McKenna, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson have been viewed as injury doubts ahead of the contest in Miami.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday, assistant manager Naismith has suggested that the trio could all be in contention.

© Imago / Alex Todd

Naismith provides Scotland injury update

McKenna has missed the opening two games with a calf injury, Hickey was absent from the Morocco game through an issue picked up versus Haiti and Ferguson joined the pair in missing team training on Sunday.

Naismith said: "Scott McKenna is fine - he'll be back tomorrow. Lewis Ferguson has run the most in the tournament I think, he's just taking a rest.

"Aaron Hickey is improving every day, the judgement for his next couple of days will happen in tonight's meeting for what the squad looks like for tomorrow."

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Will Clarke make Scotland changes against Brazil?

Clarke made a total of three changes for the Morocco game - the Hickey alteration enforced - and more alterations could be made versus Brazil.

The biggest dilemmas for Clarke could be whether to recall Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland, and whether to adopt a more-attacking approach than the 4-4-1-1 that was deployed against Morocco.

With Scotland knowing that even a narrow-defeat may be enough for qualification, Clarke is expected to err on the side of caution.

There is even the possibility of moving to a back five, which may see McKenna return at the expense of Kieran Tierney.