Panama lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group L game as Carlos Harvey at risk of ban

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 22:12

Panama midfielder Carlos Harvey must avoid picking up a yellow card against Croatia on Wednesday as he will otherwise miss his side's final group game at the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old was excellent when his side clashed with Ghana on June 18, but he was booked after tempers flared in the closing stages of the game.

Harvey is still a certain inclusion irrespective of the risk of being banned, and he is set to be positioned next to Yoel Barcenas.

Left wing-back Cesar Blackman and right wing-back Amir Murillo are likely to be included in the XI, though the former will also miss his nation's third game should he pick up a yellow card.

Despite losing 1-0 to Ghana, centre-backs Jiovany Ramos, Jose Cordoba and Andres Andrade were impressive, and the trio will have to protect goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera in a similar manner on Wednesday.

Panama striker Cecilio Waterman was an isolated figure at times in gameweek one, and that is unlikely to change against Croatia.

If the centre-forward is to find the back of the net, then wide attackers Cristian Martinez and Jose Luis Rodriguez must be at their best.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez

> Click here to see how Croatia could line up against Panama