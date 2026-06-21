Croatia lineup vs. Panama: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group L game as Luka Vuskovic doubt emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 22:07

Croatia could leave out Luka Vuskovic if they return to a back four when they face Panama on Wednesday in their second game at the 2026 World Cup.

The Croatians deployed a three-man defence when they lost against England on June 17, but there are some reports suggesting that returning to a back four could cost Vuskovic a starting spot.

However, the centre-back is an incredibly talented defender, and leaving him out may be detrimental, so the most likely outcome is for him to feature next to Josip Sutalo, with the pair set to protect shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic.

Josko Gvardiol would then be moved to left-back, a position in which he has excelled, while Josip Stanisic would then appear as a right-back.

Luka Modric may be 40, but he is still a regular on the international stage, and he can be expected to make his 200th appearance for his nation.

The midfielder may be joined by Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic, though the two might have to make up for Modric's reduced mobility.

Ivan Perisic is another veteran that will likely make an appearance, and the 37-year-old could play in a front three consisting of himself, Andrej Kramaric and Petar Musa.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

> Click here to see how Panama could line up against Croatia