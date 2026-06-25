Panama vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 14:22

Still yet to officially seal their World Cup 2026 knockout spot, England take on Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday in their final Group L fixture.

The Three Lions missed the chance to wrap up first place with a game to spare on Wednesday, when they were held to a dampening goalless draw by Ghana, who are now only behind Thomas Tuchel's side on goal difference.

However, England will be guaranteed a spot in the last 32 with just a point on Saturday, while Panama are only playing for pride following their early exit.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Panama wins: 0

Draws: 0

England wins: 1

The only previous head-to-head between England and Panama took place during the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, and the contest was anything but a contest on the field.

The two sides collided on matchday two, after Gareth Southgate's men left it late to beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening match, while Panama were comprehensively overcome 3-0 by Belgium first up.

The Canal Men were subjected to an even more humiliating hiding this time around, as England ran out 6-1 winners at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, thanks to six goals in 62 minutes.

John Stones's eighth-minute header kicked off the goal rush, before Harry Kane slammed home a penalty and Jesse Lingard made it three not long after.

Stones and Kane both struck their second before the half-time whistle blew - the latter netting another penalty - and he would soon complete his hat-trick just past the hour mark.

While the game was beyond them, there was still time for Panama to write a new chapter of national history, as Felipe Baloy's half-volley marked their first-ever goal at a World Cup.

However, the seven-goal spectacular was ultimately remembered for England registering their biggest major-tournament victory, Stones becoming the first England defender to score twice in a World Cup game, and Kane becoming just the third Lion to net a Mundial hat-trick after Sir Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker.

Previous meetings

Jun 24, 2018: England 6-1 Panama (World Cup)

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