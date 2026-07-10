Tottenham transfer news: How Roberto De Zerbi will manage minutes amid rumours Spurs are 'reluctant' to lose £15m midfielder

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 01:53

Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to lose midfielder Pape Sarr amid links to Fenerbahce, the newest report has revealed.

The Londoners have already completed six signings, the latest of whom was midfielder Sandro Tonali, who joins fellow newcomer Mateus Fernandes as an option in the middle of the pitch.

Roberto De Zerbi's squad has now been reinforced with £237m worth of talent, so it is no surprise to see a number of names linked with exits.

Sarr may find his gametime in midfield reduced due to the arrival of Fernandes and Tonali, with the £15m signing now reportedly a target of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Senegalese outlet Wiw Sport claim that Spurs see Sarr as a valuable member of the squad, and only a substantial offer would be enough to tempt them into a sale.

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How will Tottenham Hotspur line up next season?

If Sarr remains at Tottenham, he will almost certainly be seen as a backup option to both Fernandes and Tonali, but keeping him will leave the club with arguably far too many options in the middle.

Sarr will be competing with Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall for minutes in the middle of the pitch as backups to the club's summer signings.

PAPE SARR'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 26 Starts: 13 Minutes: 1,398 Goals: 2 Assists: 4

Spurs failed to qualify for Europe last term, meaning they will contest a maximum of 51 games next season, but that is predicated on them reaching the finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Tottenham are unlikely to reach the finals of both competitions, and that could severely restrict opportunities in the starting XI for fringe players.

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Spurs in the Premier League: Roberto De Zerbi in strong position?

Spurs' midfield is in an incredible position ahead of the next Premier League season, as is their defence considering they have signed the likes of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

While there will naturally be some concerns about how the club might play given it may take some time for so many new stars to settle into life at Tottenham, De Zerbi has the luxury of a relatively relaxed schedule.

With England likely to be awarded a fifth Champions League spot once again, the Londoners aim must be to finish in the top five.