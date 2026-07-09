No shot on target until the 83rd minute and no striker — why Morocco never dared attack France and paid the price

By Alexis Pereira | 10 Jul 2026 00:52

Just as in 2022, Morocco's World Cup path crossed France's in 2026. And, just as four years ago, the Atlas Lions were eliminated by Les Bleus — this time in the quarter-finals on Thursday in Boston, losing 2-0.

In 2022, Morocco could point to Theo Hernandez's early goal and a penalty that Sofiane Boufal might have been awarded, as well as the broader sense that the French side was beatable. Four years on, it is a different kind of regret that will haunt the Atlas Lions after this match — one of never truly committing to the contest in Boston, and of choosing to limit the damage rather than give everything.

One statistic tells the story more than any other: it took until the 83rd minute and a measured Azzedine Ounahi strike from outside the box — following a free-kick combination with Achraf Hakimi — before Morocco registered their first shot on target in the quarter-final.

Yes, the Atlas Lions resisted for an hour, helped enormously by the heroics of Yassine Bono between the posts, but in return they never truly troubled France. A performance far below what one might have expected from a match billed as a chance for revenge against 2022.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Morocco's offensive void against France

Disciplined defensively, the Moroccans managed for long periods to close the spaces between the lines and apply Mohamed Ouahbi's plan. Where the display was more disappointing was in what they did with the ball. A total expected goals figure of just 0.22, only eight touches inside the opposition box and 62.6% of their passes played in their own half reflect a side that appeared to play with the handbrake on, hesitating to go for it when situations presented themselves.

'They had accustomed us to something different — beautiful football, quick transitions. They used to create plenty of chances in every match. Tonight, it seemed like they refused to play. They were defending and just keeping the ball around. I would have preferred a Morocco that went for it. You can lose, but in the best way and with no regrets.' — former Atlas Lion Jaouad Zaïri, speaking on beIN Sports.

Could Morocco really have done more?

If that unusual passivity frustrated supporters, a question remains: did Morocco genuinely have the means to do more against France's formidable attacking line-up? Each time they did expose themselves, they were punished. The penalty conceded by Noussair Mazraoui — saved by Bono — came from a lightning French counter, and both goals in the second half were scored from transitional situations.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

A squad depth problem

In their defence, this Morocco side suffered badly from the absence of a fixed reference point in the opposition box. With Ismael Saibari injured and Soufiane Rahimi not in the starting XI, the side played without a recognised centre-forward, with Chemseddine Talbi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ounahi and Brahim Diaz rotating through the position throughout the match until Rahimi's introduction. The situation reflects a problem Ouahbi acknowledged after the match to the broadcasting outlet — a lack of squad depth.

'We need to strengthen the base and ensure that, when players are injured or not fully fit, we have a larger pool to call upon.' — Ouahbi, speaking post-match.

With the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 a year away and the 2030 World Cup co-hosted on home soil in four years, Morocco must continue building. Most likely with Ouahbi still at the helm, despite this Thursday marking his first defeat in 11 matches in charge of the senior side.