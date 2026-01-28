Preview: Genk vs Malmo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Jan 2026 10:45 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:28

Having already secured a place in the Europa League playoffs, Genk conclude their league phase campaign by hosting a Malmo side who have yet to record a win in the competition and have nothing left to play for.

Last time out, Nicky Hayen's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Cercle Brugge in Jupiler Pro League action, while the visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat against Crvena Zvezda in this competition.

Match preview

Despite having a so far successful league-phase campaign in the Europa League, Genk have struggled for consistency in the league, with the Belgian side currently sitting 11th with just 26 points from their 22 outings.

Hayen's side have had a notably better time of it in Europe, winning an impressive four from seven compared to six from 22 in the Belgian Pro League.

The Belgian side come into this one in very inconsistent form; they have won three of their last four Europa League clashes but are winless in their last four home matches in all competitions.

Heading into the final matchday of the league phase, their away form has been the main reason for their European success.

Three wins from four on the road gives them the third-best away record in the competition, with Thursday offering a chance to improve their home form as they look to determine whether they sneak into the top eight or drop into the playoff round.

As for Malmo, they arrive at the final round hoping to avoid finishing bottom of the league phase after a hugely disappointing campaign.

Across their seven Europa League matches, the Swedish side have drawn one and lost six, leaving them second bottom with just a single point.

Their struggles in Europe translated over to their league season as well, with the Swedish giants finishing sixth in the Allsvenskan, a campaign that has already concluded.

Across 30 Allsvenskan matches, Malmo won 13, drew 10 and lost seven, missing out on European qualification for next season with no chance to redeem themselves through the Europa League.

Such a poor season in all competitions saw Malmo part ways with manager Anes Mravac, appointing Miguel Angel Ramirez in his place, and Thursday will be only his second match in charge.

This will be only the third meeting between the two clubs, with Genk winning one and the other ending in a draw.

Genk Europa League form:

L D W W L W

Genk form (all competitions):

D D L L W D

Malmo Europa League form:

L D L L L L

Malmo form (all competitions):

D L W L L L

Team News

In action on Sunday, Hayen may make changes ahead of their continental midweek clash.

Expect club top scorer Hyun-Gyu Oh and Yira Sor, who scored last time out, to start in attack for the Belgian side.

As for Malmo, this will be their final game for nearly a month and have the luxury of having a fresher squad than their opponents.

Ramirez is still assessing his best XI but will be without Gabriel Busanello, who serves a suspension for picking up three yellow cards in the league phase.

Otto Rosengren, Ricardo Friedrich and Jens Stryger Larsen will also miss out through injury, but expect former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson to remain in the back four.

Genk possible starting lineup:

Lawal; El Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Medina; Heynen, Heymans, Ito, Karetsas, Sor; Oh

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Karlsson, Jansson, Rosler, Djuric; Bolin, Lundbergh, Busuladzic, Haksabanovic; Botheim, Ali

We say: Genk 3-0 Malmo

Despite an inconsistent record at home this season, Genk come into this one as clear favourites.

Malmo have struggled in all competitions this year and we expect them to end their Europa League campaign with another loss.

