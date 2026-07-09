World Cup news: Argentina receive Cristian Romero injury update ahead of Switzerland quarter-final

By Ben Sully | 09 Jul 2026 20:17

Argentina defender Cristian Romero should be fit to start Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland.

Romero missed the final six games of Tottenham's Premier League season before return to action in Argentina's warm-up games before the World Cup.

The centre-back started the first two group games, but was not risked against Jordan after being forced off with an injury in the 2-0 win over Austria on matchday two.

Romero returned to the starting lineup for the dramatic extra-time win over Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and then retained his place for the comeback win over Egypt in the last 16.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Argentina receive positive Romero injury update

The 28-year-old found the net in the 79th minute to start Argentina's fightback from two goals down, but he was withdrawn in stoppage time with an apparent physical issue.

According to El Dia, subsequent tests have ruled out any concerning injury, confirming that Romero has just suffered with cramp in his left leg.

As a result, Romero should be ready to feature in the starting lineup for the quarter-final clash with Switzerland in Kansas City.

Romero is expected to resume his central defensive partnership with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Scaloni to make left-back decision

While Lionel Scaloni is unlikely to make any changes in central defence, he will be considering whether to stick with Nicolas Tagliafico at left-back.

Nicolas Tagliafico got the nod over Facundo Medina for the last-16 tie, which represented just his second start of the 2026 World Cup.

However, Tagliafico was replaced by Atletico Madrid's Nico Gonzalez midway through the second period in Atlanta.

Scaloni will need to decide whether to stick with Tagliafico, opt for the attacking left-back option in Gonzalez or revert to Medina, who started