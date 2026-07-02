Real Madrid transfer news: Olise harbours doubts over Bayern future as Mbappe takes matters into his own hands

By Axel Clody | 02 Jul 2026 11:32

Michael Olise reportedly has doubts over his future at Bayern Munich amid strong interest from Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe understood to be playing an active role in the pursuit.

The Olise-Mbappe partnership has been one of the standout features of the 2026 World Cup, with the pair lighting up the tournament for France.

Mbappe has scored six goals and provided two assists, while Olise has contributed five assists as Les Bleus continue their campaign as one of the favourites for the trophy.

The Bayern Munich forward's future is at the centre of speculation. Linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the former Crystal Palace man has reportedly requested a meeting with the Bayern hierarchy to discuss the transfer window.

Initial reports from AS suggested the 24-year-old did not necessarily intend to push for a departure but rather wanted to discuss the current situation and potentially negotiate improved contract terms.

Olise harbours doubts over his Bayern Munich future

© Iconsport / SUSA

However, the picture painted by German outlet Bild is rather different.

According to the publication, Olise feels he has already accomplished everything there is to achieve in Germany, having won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. The winger is said to harbour doubts over whether Bayern are capable of competing for and winning the Champions League.

Real Madrid are understood to be particularly keen on the France international, who has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in world football. However, Bayern's position has not shifted: Olise is not for sale this summer.

The Frenchman is under contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2029 and does not have a release clause, making a transfer appear unlikely.

Mbappe attempts to convince Olise to join Real Madrid

© Iconsport / Jess Stiles, ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, according to El Chiringuito de Jugones, Mbappe is actively trying to persuade his international teammate to join him at Real Madrid.

The pair have developed an outstanding on-pitch understanding with France, and the Real Madrid forward is eager to replicate that partnership on a daily basis at club level.

Olise is reportedly receptive to the arguments of his national team captain. That is perhaps unsurprising given that the player is understood to have a clear preference for Real Madrid over Paris Saint-Germain. The saga appears to be gathering some momentum, with the Spanish press already citing a potential fee in the region of £172m (200m euros).