Team News: Brazil vs. Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Group C winners and Group F runners-up collide at the NRG Stadium on Monday, when Brazil and Japan square off in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.
The Selecao lost 3-2 to the Samurai Blue last year, but the Asian nation have never won a knockout match at the men's World Cup before.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news.
BRAZIL vs. JAPAN
BRAZIL
Out: None
Doubtful: Raphinha (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha
JAPAN
Out: None
Doubtful: Takefusa Kubo (knee), Ko Itakura (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Ito, Tomiyasu, Itakura; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kamada, Maeda; Ueda