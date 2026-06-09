Brazil 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction as Carlo Ancelotti looks to add a sixth crown

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jun 2026 10:57

At a Glance Manager: Carlo Ancelotti: seven wins from 12 games, 26 goals scored, 11 conceded Fixtures: Morocco (June 13, New Jersey), Haiti (June 20, Philadelphia) and Scotland (June 24, Miami) Qualifying record: P18 W8 D4 L6, GF 24 GA 17. Fifth place in CONMEBOL Star player: Vinicius Junior, 16 La Liga goals in 2025-26. Sealed qualification with the winner vs Paraguay in June 2025 Our prediction: Quarter-finals minimum, with Ancelotti's talented squad potentially capable of reaching a first final since 2002

Brazil arrive at the 2026 World Cup burdened by 24 years of accumulated expectation since their last global title, via a qualifying campaign that exposed several flaws within the current squad.

The controversial appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the Selecao's first foreign coach since 1925 was an admission that something had to change following the failed reign of Dorival Junior, and the Italian arrived with an exceptional club record.

Having subsequently scraped into this summer's tournament without need for a playoff, Group C offers a manageable path to the knockout rounds, with African heavyweights Morocco posing their most credible threat.

However, failing to win the group could see them slip out of a potentially favourable bracket, which might affect Brazil's assumed route through to the semi-finals.

Given their sheer weight of talent, expectations back home are suitably high, but several questions must still be resolved.

Neymar's presence in the squad at 34 could prove a distraction: a grade two calf strain has ruled him out of Brazil's warm-up games and left his availability for the June 13 opener against Morocco uncertain.

His successor as the Selecao's great hope, Vinicius Junior scored 16 La Liga goals in the season just finished, after sealing World Cup qualification with the winner against Paraguay. Yet, the gap between his stellar output at Real Madrid and his modest record in a yellow shirt remains glaring.

Getting an all-star attack to gel is just one of the issues facing the ever-popular Ancelotti, who has already extended his contract until 2030.

Brazil 2026 World Cup group and fixtures

© Imago / JAYSON BRAGA / Brazil Photo Press

Brazil were drawn in Group C of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Topping the group is their priority, as finishing second would send them into the top half of the knockout bracket, which statistically increases the difficulty of their route.

Meanwhile, finishing third requires qualification as one of the eight best third-placed teams and risks an unthinkable elimination at the first stage.

The meeting with Morocco on June 13 could define Brazil's group phase, as the Atlas Lions have developed into a significant force in recent years.

At Qatar 2022, they became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, defeating Spain and Portugal before losing to France; this year, they were ultimately crowned continental champions in bizarre circumstances.

AFCON star Brahim Diaz is joined by rapid Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi in an experienced Moroccan squad, while Yassine Bounou provides a significant barrier between the posts.

Meanwhile, Haiti are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and are surely destined to struggle in such a competitive group, though they will be backed by a large diaspora in the United States.

Posing a tricky test on the final matchday in Miami, a clash with Scotland - who the Selecao defeated at France '98 - could provide a possible banana skin if top spot is still up for grabs.

Brazil: Group C fixtures 2026 World Cup Date Match Time (BST) Venue Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs Morocco 11:00pm MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Saturday, June 20 Brazil vs Haiti 2:00am Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wednesday, June 24 Scotland vs Brazil 11:00pm Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Brazil's possible road to the final

Fancied to emerge from Group C as winners, Brazil would then enter the knockout phase on the most favourable path, with Argentina not in the same section and France and Spain in separate halves of the bracket.

The route from topping their group is a last-32 contest against either Japan, Tunisia, the Netherlands or Sweden, then a last-16 tie versus a runner-up from an adjacent group.

From there, a quarter-final in Miami - quite possibly against England - might lead to a semi-final against Argentina, Portugal or Colombia in Dallas on July 14.

However, should Brazil finish second in Group C, they would shift into the top half of the draw and meet the winner of Group F in the first knockout round.

That would also make an early meeting with France or Spain a genuine possibility, and the Selecao have exited to European opposition in each of the past five World Cup knockout phases.

Brazil's possible road to the final Final: July 19, MetLife Stadium Groups Group Stage Morocco, Haiti,

Scotland R of

32 Round of 32 vs Group F runner-up Last

16 Last 16 vs Group E/I

runner-up QF Quarter-final potentially

vs England SF Semi-final Argentina or

Portugal Final Final July 19

New Jersey Best case Win Group C, take a last-32 tie against Group F's second-placed team, then progress through the last 16. A possible quarter-final against England and a semi-final in Dallas against Argentina or Portugal, then on to the final. Worst case Finish second in Group C and face a group winner in the last 32. Even worse, drop to third place and risk elimination; an unthinkable fourth-placed finish would guarantee an exit before the knockouts.

Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

© Imago / Nayra Halm / Fotoarena

Ancelotti named his 26-man squad on May 18 in Rio de Janeiro, and the day was defined by one headline selection.

At the age of 34, Neymar was called up despite being absent from international football since suffering an ACL injury against Uruguay nearly three years ago.

His return to Santos has produced modest returns so far, but it proved enough for Ancelotti to take the risk after leaving him out of two spring friendlies on fitness grounds.

With so much talent to pick from, there were also some notable omissions: Rodrygo, Brazil's top scorer since 2023 with eight international goals, is injured; 41-year-old Thiago Silva, with 113 caps and four previous World Cups, was left out; Chelsea trio Joao Pedro, Andrey Santos and Estevao were also cut - the latter due to injury.

There has also been a pre-tournament casualty from the warm-up matches, with Roma full-back Wesley forced to pull out of the squad, replaced by Manchester United-bound Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Raising some eyebrows, 19-year-old Bournemouth winger Rayan - who only earned his first senior call-up in March - joined Brentford striker Igor Thiago and Al-Ittihad veteran Fabinho in the final squad.

Notably, a versatile group of nine forwards is the most expensive assembled by any nation at this year's World Cup, with Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique and Rayan all competing for places.

Ancelotti's preferred 4-2-4 has room for a quartet of them to start, but the others must settle for impact roles from the bench.

Brazil: official 2026 World Cup squad Announced May 18 Goalkeepers (3) Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders (9) Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Roger Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit Saint Petersburg) Midfielders (5) Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Ederson (Atalanta) Forwards (9) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth)

Brazil 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Ever the pragmatist, Ancelotti has switched between the aforementioned formation and a 4-3-3 shape throughout his time in charge, and Brazil's final warm-up fixture against Egypt suggested the latter may be used most often.

The vastly influential Casemiro would start as a single pivot, with Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta in more advanced midfield roles.

A fluid front three could comprise Vinicius Junior on the left, with Igor Thiago leading the line; Raphinha's place on the right is virtually uncontested.

If passed fit, Neymar or Matheus Cunha might come into a 4-2-4 setup, built on the experience of centre-back pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos plus the exemplary goalkeeping of Alisson.

Predicted starting XI Brazil 4-3-3 Vinicius Jr I. Thiago Raphinha Paqueta Casemiro B. Guimaraes A. Sandro Gabriel Marquinhos Danilo Alisson LW Vinicius Jr CF I. Thiago RW Raphinha CM Paqueta DM Casemiro CM B. Guimaraes LB D. Santos CB Ibanez CB Marquinhos RB Wesley GK Alisson

Brazil 2026 World Cup squad depth

Midfield is where the numbers look light: five players for two or three positions means very little margin if Paqueta, Casemiro or Bruno Guimaraes suffer an early injury.

Fabinho has not played top-tier football for three seasons, and Danilo Santos - who has impressed since moving from Nottingham Forest to Botafogo - is the least experienced in international terms.

Defensive cover is more convincing, as Bremer, Roger Ibanez and Leo Pereira are all highly capable centre-backs.

At full-back, veteran Danilo is likely to start following Wesley's withdrawal, while Douglas Santos offers an alternative to yet another experienced campaigner in Alex Sandro on the left flank.

Alisson is an unquestioned starter between the posts, with Ederson serving as a top-notch reserve; 38-year-old Weverton is likely to sit through the tournament without playing a minute.

Squad depth chart Brazil Vinicius Jr Martinelli Igor Thiago Cunha Endrick Neymar Raphinha L. Henrique Rayan Paqueta Dan. Santos Casemiro Fabinho B. Guimaraes Ederson A. SanDRO Doug. Santos GABRIEL Leo Pereira Bremer Marquinhos Ibanez DANILO Alisson Ederson Weverton Left winger Vinicius Jr Luiz Henrique Neymar Centre-forward Igor Thiago Cunha Endrick Right winger Raphinha Martinelli Rayan Central midfielder Paqueta Danilo Santos Defensive midfielder Casemiro Fabinho Central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes Danilo Santos Left-back D. Santos Alex Sandro Centre-back Ibanez Leo Pereira Bremer Centre-back Marquinhos Gabriel Magalhaes Right-back Wesley Danilo Goalkeeper Alisson Ederson Weverton

Carlo Ancelotti: manager profile

© Imago

Carlo Ancelotti was announced as Brazil's new head coach on May 12, 2025, becoming just the second foreign manager in the Selecao's history.

After concluding his successful second spell at Real Madrid, the 66-year-old arrived with a record that has no equivalent in the modern club game: five Champions League wins with AC Milan and Real, plus titles in all of Europe's top five leagues.

He also brought a longstanding reputation as the man most likely to extract the best from elite players without confrontation or burdensome tactical rigidity.

His long-awaited appointment was triggered by the sacking of Dorival Junior, following a dismal 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires.

That result forced the CBF to accelerate a move that had been discussed since at least 2023, when Ancelotti's name was first floated publicly.

His pre-existing relationship with Vinicius Junior, who won two Champions League titles under the Italian at Real Madrid, was a major advantage, and Casemiro has been reborn since Ancelotti took charge.

It has not all been plain sailing, though: defeats to Bolivia in a qualifying dead rubber, Japan in Tokyo, and France in Boston provide context for persistent doubts about the resilience of his squad.

Optimism rather than certainty surrounds the Selecao heading into this tournament, but whatever happens, Ancelotti is virtually certain to stay on. Last month, he gladly extended his contract through to the 2030 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti: Brazil record May 2025 to present (all games) 12 games 12 Played 7 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 26 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 4 Clean sheets 58% Win rate

Vinicius Junior: Brazil's star player

© Imago / Andre Ricardo / Sports Press Photo

Despite dipping below his best last season, Vinicius Junior still contributed 21 goal involvements across 36 league appearances for Real Madrid in 2025-26.

Already established as one of the most dangerous wide forwards in world football, he won the 2024 FIFA Best Men's Player award, has lifted two Champions League trophies during Ancelotti's second spell at the Bernabeu, and scored the goal against Paraguay that sealed Brazil's World Cup qualification.

Yet, a modest return of nine goals from 49 international caps sits well below his club output, having often struggled to fill a more central role for the Selecao.

More recently shifted back to the left wing, that familiar position maximises his incredible dribbling threat when drifting from out to in.

Undoubtedly a big-game player, he will surely thrive in the latter stages if Brazil embark on a deep run at this World Cup: the ex-Flamengo flyer scored in both the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals.

Star Player Vinicius Junior Real Madrid • Forward • Age 25 Key man 16 La Liga goals 25/26 36 La Liga apps 25/26 21 La Liga G+A 25/26 9 Brazil goals (49 caps) 2x Champions League winner 2024 FIFA Best Men's Player

Key players to watch

© Imago

Raphinha is the player Brazil's attack is most likely to run through when Vinicius is subdued: the Barcelona winger scored five goals in CONMEBOL qualifying to finish as the Selecao's top scorer.

His stellar 2024-25 season at Barcelona produced 38 goals and 23 assists across all competitions, albeit those numbers almost inevitably dropped last term.

He operates as a right winger in Ancelotti's preferred system but has also played nearly half his minutes under the current manager as a central attacking midfielder, giving him the flexibility to influence games in multiple ways.

Bruno Guimaraes is Brazil's most consistent Premier League performer and arguably the most complete midfielder in this 26-man squad, having established himself as the irreplaceable anchor of Newcastle United.

His output for Brazil has surged since linking up with Casemiro, offering a midfield axis that can control games in both phases. However, its durability over a compressed tournament schedule of seven potential matches in 37 days is a serious concern.

Marquinhos has been Brazil's most reliable defender across four successive World Cup cycles and arrives after another special season with PSG, where he featured sporadically in Ligue 1 but was highly influential en route to more Champions League glory. His leadership as captain also provides a steadying influence.

Neymar remains an enigma. His 79 international goals make him the country's all-time top scorer and his delivery on set pieces remains among the very best; however, he may not feature in the group stage at all.

He has not played for Brazil since October 2023, and the grade two calf strain he sustained in May has ruled him out of both pre-tournament friendlies.

If he is not ready for Morocco, the medical staff will prioritise getting him fit for the Haiti fixture on June 20, but it remains to be seen whether he can offer anything more than a late cameo.

Casemiro has enjoyed a late-career revival at Manchester United under Michael Carrick and arrives in better domestic form than at any point since leaving Real Madrid.

That will not end questions about his ability to cover ground over a tough tournament schedule, but his football nous remains undimmed.

Brazil 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses

Brazil: strengths and weaknesses Strengths Attacking depth: nine forwards covering multiple positions, with three players at Barcelona and Real Madrid giving them a quality ceiling above any other group-stage opponent Ancelotti's game management: a coach who has won five Champions League titles knows how to protect leads and control knockout-round tempo, which Brazil have consistently failed to do since 2002 Alisson in goal: one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and the player most likely to be decisive in a penalty shootout, given Brazil's recent record in that format Vinicius and Raphinha on a good day: the thrilling combination of pace, directness and technical quality across the two wide positions is the most dangerous attacking unit in Group C by some margin Familiarity with the United States: Brazil - who memorably won the 1994 World Cup in Pasadena - will play all three group games in the US Weaknesses Midfield cover: five players for three positions, with Casemiro at 34 and Fabinho playing in Saudi Arabia, means a single injury to Bruno Guimaraes changes the team's entire structure Neymar's fitness: a grade two calf strain has ruled him out of both pre-tournament friendlies and left his availability uncertain; the medical staff will not rush his return, meaning his impact may be limited to the Haiti game or beyond Vinicius Junior's international record: nine goals in 49 caps is a ratio that does not reflect his club form, and the question of whether he can truly shine at a World Cup not yet been answered Qualifying fragility: finishing fifth in CONMEBOL with six losses and a goal difference of plus seven is the worst qualifying record for Brazil since the format expanded in 1996 Penalty history: Brazil lost a quarter-final shootout to Croatia in 2022, when Marquinhos hit the post; the same captain who missed then is leading the team again, and a mental hurdle potentially remains

Brazil recent form under Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil's qualifying record of five wins, two draws and six losses across 18 CONMEBOL matches - under three different managers - was their worst this century, though Ancelotti was only in charge for four.

Following his arrival, Brazil drew 0-0 with Ecuador, then beat Paraguay 1-0 at home and Chile 3-0 at the Maracana, before losing 1-0 to Bolivia in what was effectively a dead rubber.

The friendly programme since qualification was confirmed has produced mixed results: a 5-0 win over South Korea and a 3-1 win over Croatia sat alongside losses to Japan and France.

A 6-2 victory over Panama on May 31 provided a big confidence boost ahead of the tournament, and their subsequent 2-1 win over Egypt in Cleveland brought Ancelotti's record to seven victories from 12 games.

Brazil form: Ancelotti era (all games) D W W L W L W D L W W W 7 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 58% Win rate S. Korea 0-5 (W) Panama 6-2 (W) France 1-2 (L) Egypt 2-1 (W) Qualifying: W8 D4 L6

Brazil World Cup record

© Iconsport / GPG

Brazil have played at every World Cup since 1930, the only nation with such a record, and they hold five titles from 22 appearances - more than any other country in the competition's long history.

The wins came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, with the 1970 side in Mexico - containing Pele, Jairzinho and Rivelino - still regularly cited as the greatest national team ever assembled.

The 24 years since the last triumph have produced a sequence of increasingly painful exits, including a fourth-place finish on home turf in 2014. A 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany at Estadio Mineirao was perhaps the most shocking result in World Cup history.

Quarter-final losses to France in 2006 and Belgium in 2018 have also hurt, and their 2022 exit against Croatia came when Marquinhos hit the post with the decisive spot-kick in a shootout.

Brazil's all-time record across 114 matches reads 76 wins, 19 draws and 19 defeats, with 237 goals scored and 108 conceded.

Brazil: World Cup record 1930 to present Brazil all-time World Cup results by year, including result, games played and notable detail Year Host Result P GF GA Notable 1930 Uruguay Group stage 2 5 2 Lost to Yugoslavia, beat Bolivia 1934 Italy First round 1 1 3 Lost to Spain 3-1 1938 France Third place 5 14 11 Beat Sweden in 3rd-place play-off 1950 Brazil Runners-up 6 22 6 Lost to Uruguay in Maracanazo 1954 Switzerland Quarter-finals 3 8 5 Lost to Hungary 4-2 (Battle of Berne) 1958 Sweden WINNERS 6 16 4 Teenager Pele scores twice in final vs Sweden 1962 Chile WINNERS 6 14 5 Garrincha carries injured Pele's team through 1966 England Group stage 3 4 6 Pele virtually kicked out of tournament 1970 Mexico WINNERS 6 19 7 Beat Italy 4-1 in final; Pele, Jairzinho, Rivelino 1974 West Germany Fourth place 7 6 4 Lost to Poland in 3rd-place play-off 1978 Argentina Third place 7 17 5 Beat Italy in 3rd-place play-off 1982 Spain Second round 5 15 6 Lost to Italy 3-2 (Zico, Socrates, Falcao) 1986 Mexico Quarter-finals 5 10 5 Lost to France on penalties 1990 Italy Round of 16 4 4 2 Lost to Argentina 1-0 1994 United States WINNERS 7 11 3 Beat Italy on penalties in final in Pasadena 1998 France Runners-up 7 14 10 Lost to France 3-0 in final; Ronaldo episode 2002 South Korea / Japan WINNERS 7 18 4 Ronaldo scores twice in 2-0 final win vs Germany 2006 Germany Quarter-finals 5 10 2 Lost to France 1-0, Zidane penalty 2010 South Africa Quarter-finals 5 9 4 Lost to Netherlands 2-1 2014 Brazil Fourth place 7 11 14 Lost 7-1 to Germany in Belo Horizonte semi-final 2018 Russia Quarter-finals 5 8 4 Lost to Belgium 2-1 2022 Qatar Quarter-finals 5 8 3 Lost to Croatia on pens 2026 USA / Canada / Mexico TBD June 13 to July 19, 2026

How Brazil qualified for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago

Brazil qualified by finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL round-robin, which sent the top six nations directly to the 2026 tournament from South America.

The campaign included defeats to Colombia, Argentina (twice), Bolivia and Venezuela, and saw three different managers take charge before Ancelotti arrived.

Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz both failed to produce, and Dorival Junior was dismissed after a 4-1 hammering in Buenos Aires left the Selecao's automatic qualification in some doubt.

Ancelotti's first game was a 0-0 away draw against Ecuador, before Vinicius Junior scored the only goal against Paraguay five days later in Sao Paulo to confirm Brazil's place at the World Cup.

Amid much chopping and changing in the final third - and beyond - Raphinha finished top scorer with a modest five goals.

Brazil World Cup qualifying key results W8 D4 L6 March 21, 2025 Brazil vs Colombia (H) 2-1 March 26, 2025 Argentina vs Brazil (A) 4-1 June 6, 2025 Ecuador vs Brazil (A) 0-0 June 11, 2025 Brazil vs Paraguay (H) (qualification secured) 1-0 September 5, 2025 Brazil vs Chile (H) 3-0 September 10, 2025 Bolivia vs Brazil (A) 1-0

Brazil 2026 World Cup prediction

© Iconsport / SUSA

Brazil will surely win Group C: Morocco are the main obstacle in the group stage and their squad does not carry quite the same threat as the 2022 side that reached the semi-finals.

The knockout picture is where assessment becomes more complicated, because five consecutive exits at the quarter-finals or earlier since their last global title suggests some mental demons could linger.

Ancelotti's gift, though, is solving precisely the kind of problem Brazil now face: he manages tournament pressure better than almost anyone else and has won endless Champions League knockout games throughout a glittering career.

Brazil have been halted at the last-eight stage no fewer than four times in the past five World Cups, so a semi-final must be the target that defines whether the Selecao have genuinely moved forward.

Given their abundant flair and a steady hand at the tiller, Brazil can reach the semis for the first time since 2002, driven by Vinicius and Raphinha producing their very best on the biggest stage; Ancelotti's vast experience could prove the difference this time around.

Anything is possible if both the draw and form align, so a place on the podium should not be ruled out.

Sports Mole Prediction Semi-finals Ancelotti's experience in knockout rounds, combined with Vinicius and Raphinha on the wings, gives Brazil their clearest route to the semi-finals since 2014. Whether they can then beat Argentina or Portugal to reach a first final in 24 years remains to be seen. Best case: World Cup final Minimum: Quarter-finals Top scorer tip: Raphinha

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