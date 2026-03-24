Preview: Tanzania vs Liechtenstein - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 24 Mar 2026 13:38

Two nations from vastly different footballing worlds will meet at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Thursday afternoon in a fascinating cross-continental encounter, as Tanzania take on Liechtenstein in the opening match of their 2026 FIFA Series campaign in Rwanda.

The Taifa Stars are riding the wave of their best Africa Cup of Nations performance in decades, having reached the knockout stage for the first time ever, and they will look to build on that momentum in their first-ever meeting with the Blue-Reds.

Match preview

This is far from a typical international fixture, as the 2026 FIFA Series is an invitational tournament designed by FIFA to facilitate meaningful cross-confederation friendly matches between national teams that would not normally have the opportunity to face one another.

As such, the meeting of an East African side brimming with confidence after an impressive AFCON campaign and one of Europe’s most resilient minnows promises to be a genuinely intriguing contest.

Tanzania made history at the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, progressing from the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams before eventually bowing out in the round of 16 to hosts Morocco.

A solitary strike from Brahim Diaz sealed a narrow 1-0 victory for the Atlas Lions, though the East Africans earned widespread praise for their disciplined and organised defensive performance throughout the match.

While the Taifa Stars failed to win a game during the tournament, the manner of their displays marked a significant milestone for Tanzanian football, and the country’s Ministry of Sports subsequently confirmed the extension of head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi’s contract as a show of confidence in the project he is building.

The Argentine coach is no stranger to success in Tanzanian football, having previously guided Young Africans to the league title in 2024 and lifted the CECAFA Club Championship with Singida Black Stars last year.

Encounters with European opposition have been rare for Tanzania, though previous friendly matches against New Zealand and San Marino both ended in victories for the Taifa Stars, a perfect record they will hope to maintain on Thursday in their first-ever meeting with Liechtenstein.

The winners of Thursday’s clash will advance to the Group B final on March 29, where they will face the victor of the other semi-final between Aruba and Macau.

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Liechtenstein, meanwhile, arrive in Kigali with a very different footballing narrative, one shaped by decades of difficult qualifying campaigns, heavy defeats and occasional memorable moments of resistance against stronger opponents.

The Blue-Reds completed their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November 2025 without collecting a single point from eight matches in UEFA Group J.

Defeats to North Macedonia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Wales highlighted the gulf that still separates them from Europe’s stronger sides, including a heavy 7-0 loss in Brussels.

Under coach Konrad Funfstuck, the team has recorded just one victory in their last 28 matches, equating to a win rate of only 3.57 percent, while defensive fragility remains a persistent concern, with the side conceding an average of 3.8 goals per match across their last five outings.

Nevertheless, Liechtenstein’s footballing history still contains moments that remind observers not to dismiss them entirely, with the Blue-Reds having recorded notable victories over Latvia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in past qualifying campaigns, while their famous 3-0 triumph against Iceland and a memorable draw with Portugal remain among the most celebrated results in the country’s football history.

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Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Tanzania’s 25-man squad selected by Gamondi reflects a careful balance between overseas-based professionals and domestic talent.

Experienced goalkeeper Aishi Manula leads the options between the posts, while the defence is anchored by Bakari Msimu and Haji Mnoga of Salford City.

In midfield, Novatus Dismas of Turkish club Goztepe provides the most prominent European-based presence alongside Feisal Salum, the man who made history as the first domestically based Tanzanian to score at AFCON in decades.

Leading the attack is veteran forward Simon Msuva of Iraqi club Al-Talaba, supported by Kelvin John of Danish side Aalborg BK, while Tarryn Allarakhia of Rochdale AFC provides an additional attacking option from the bench.

Liechtenstein’s squad is largely composed of players competing within the Swiss league system, with FC Vaduz supplying the largest contingent.

Benjamin Buchel is expected to start in goal, while experienced midfielder Nicolas Hasler is likely to captain the side alongside Kenny Kindle and Sandro Wolfinger.

In attack, Fabio Luque Notaro and Ferhat Saglam are expected to shoulder much of the attacking responsibility for the Blue-Reds.

Tanzania possible starting lineup:

Manula; Mwamnyeto, Job, Mwamnyeto, Mnoga; Dismas, Kagoma; Salum, Nashon, Msuva; John

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Malin, Beck, Oberwaditzer, Wieser; N. Hasler, Kindle, S. Wolfinger, Schlegel; Luque Notaro, Saglam

We say: Tanzania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein have conceded 19 goals in their last five matches while scoring just one, while Tanzania, fresh from an historic AFCON campaign and united behind a coach, has instilled genuine organisational structure, possessing far too much individual quality for the European side to handle.

The Taifa Stars showed at AFCON that they are disciplined, resilient and capable of scoring goals at the top level, and against opponents who concede at the rate the Blue-Reds do, we expect a comfortable Tanzanian victory.



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