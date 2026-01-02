Morocco vs. Tanzania: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 02 Jan 2026 14:48

Looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals, tournament hosts Morocco take on Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 on Sunday.

Walid Regragui’s side topped Group A with two wins and a draw and go into this one as favourites to progress.

Tanzania, meanwhile, edged their way into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, despite collecting just two points from their three group matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the AFCON clash between Morocco and Tanzania.

What time does Morocco vs. Tanzania kick off?

The match will take place at 16:00 on Sunday, January 4 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Morocco vs. Tanzania being played?

The pair will meet at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, a stadium that holds 53,000 in the capital of Rabat.

How to watch Morocco vs. Tanzania in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show all 52 AFCON matches in the UK, and this game will be broadcast live on the 4seven TV channel.

Online streaming

Fans can stream the clash live via Channel 4 Streaming on the Channel 4 app.

Highlights

Highlights will also be available on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake in Morocco vs. Tanzania?