Morocco lineup vs. Tanzania: Predicted XI for Morocco AFCON round of 16 clash

By Ademola Adediji | 03 Jan 2026 07:11

Ahead of Morocco's round of 16 clash against Tanzania, Walid Regragui could be forced to give Ayoub El Kaabi a starting role on Sunday once again.

The Olympiacos striker has taken the opportunities he has been handed in the competition, scoring three goals across three matches to put himself in the race for the top scorer of the tournament.

Morocco faces a team they have dominated in their past meetings, winning seven of their last eight encounters, with five of those victories recorded in the last five meetings between them.

Regragui has switched between a 4-3-2-1 and a 4-3-3 setup in their last two encounters, and it is a no-brainer that, given the importance of this contest, he will play three forwards to maximise their chances of finding the back of the net as much as possible.

That system will allow the Moroccan tactician to play Ismael Saibari, Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz in the front three.

Meanwhile, Romain Saiss will not be available for this fixture, having suffered a muscle problem in their opening match of the competition against Comoros.

Achraf Hakimi made his first appearance in the competition in Morocco's final group game, coming on as a second-half substitute against Zambia, but he is not expected to start against Tanzania.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Salah-Eddine, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, El Aynaoui: Saibari, El Kaabi, Diaz