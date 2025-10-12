Preview: Andorra vs Serbia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Andorra and Serbia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On the back of some sensational managerial upheaval, Serbia prepare to take on Andorra in Tuesday's latest World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K fixture.

The visitors to the Estadi de la FAF in Encamp suffered a potentially fatal 1-0 loss to Albania over the weekend, while the hosts belatedly picked up their first point.

Match preview

The World Cup dream remains just a dream for fans of Andorra, who were never expected to pose a threat to the big guns of Group K, but the Tricolours will at least now bow out with one point to their name if nothing else.

Koldo Alvarez's men had been subjected to five straight beatings before a trip to Latvia on Saturday, where Andorra ended their losing sequence in Group K in a 2-2 stalemate, one that saw them both take the lead and come from behind to steal a point.

A chaotic contest saw two Andorran defenders in Ian Olivera and Moises San Nicolas find the net for the Tricolours, who went down to 10 men in the dying embers but nevertheless clung on for a welcome draw at Daugava.

The hosts' four-goal stalemate makes no difference to their qualification prospects, but they could still overtake Latvia and climb off the bottom of Group K, even if the statistics suggest that such a scenario is fanciful.

Indeed, Andorra's only victory over the past 12 months came against global whipping boys San Marino last October, and as creditable as Saturday's result was, they have now gone nine games without coming out on the correct end of the scoreline.

However, Andorra's most recent two results make for more pleasant reading than managerless Serbia's, as the Eagles are reeling from back-to-back home defeats in Group K and must now rely on a miracle to pip England to top spot.

Perhaps still feeling the after-effects of their 5-0 humiliation at the hands of the Three Lions in September, Dragan Stojkovic's men fell to another loss in front of their own fans on Saturday, as Rey Manaj struck the only goal in a 1-0 win for Albania.

The loss to the Albanians was the final straw for head coach Stojkovic, who astonishingly resigned from his post immediately after the defeat, claiming that he "personally could not accept" such a result as he ended a four-year spell in the hotseat.

Stojkovic stepped down before Serbia's hopes of finishing first became mathematically impossible, but even if they do prevail on Tuesday, England will guarantee top spot by beating Latvia.

Instead, the visitors will likely find themselves in a two-horse battle with Albania for second spot; their recent conquerors hold a four-point advantage in the playoff place but have also played a game more than Stojkovic's team.

With the Albanians not in Qualifying action again until November, Serbia can therefore move to within touching distance of the Red and Blacks with another win over Andorra, whom they cruised past 3-0 in June thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick.

Team News

Andorra midfielder Joel Guillen took the walk of shame for two bookable offences in the draw with Latvia, ruling the 24-year-old out of Tuesday's match through suspension, but Pau Babot is back from a ban of his own.

The latter could be a straight swap for Guillen in the engine room, although the more experienced Joao Teixeira or Eric Vales should be given the nod instead.

As for Serbia, Stojkovic bemoaned a lengthy injury list for his side ahead of the loss to Albania, as all of Kosta Nedeljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Gudelj were absent from the home defeat.

Only Gudelj - who is struggling with a hip injury - is still in the squad and could be in with a chance of returning this week, but whoever is in charge should take no risks in a game where Serbia will be overwhelming favourites to prevail.

Skipper and all-time top scorer Mitrovic lasted just 63 minutes against Albania, but the ex-Fulham man should nevertheless be in line for his 104th appearance, which will make him the outright third most-capped man for his nation.

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Borra, Olivera, Llovera, Garcia, San Nicolas; Rodrigo, M. Vales, Teixeira, Cervos; Rosas

Serbia possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Milosavljevic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Stankovic, Maksimovic, Kostic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, A. Mitrovic

We say: Andorra 0-2 Serbia

Serbia have been counting the cost of absentees this month - not to mention Stojkovic's shock exit - and should not be expected to penetrate Andorra at will, especially with the hosts likely to line up in their defence-heavy 5-4-1 shape.

However, Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and co should break through eventually and get the job done, although an expected win will surely not be enough to keep their first-placed hopes alive.

