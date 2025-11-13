England extend their winning record in World Cup qualifying to seven straight games with a comfortable 2-0 win over Serbia thanks to two stunning strikes.

England dominated possession from the first minute yet initially struggled to break down Serbia's stern defence, but the Three Lions eventually started creating more consistent chances and were able to take a one-goal lead into the break thanks to Bukayo Saka's superb 28th-minute volley.

The Three Lions continued to dictate the proceedings throughout the second 45 minutes, but they were made to wait until the final moments of the match to double their lead as substitute Eberechi Eze curled in a wonderful second in the 90th minute, sealing the three points for England and dashing Serbia's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tuchel will certainly be pleased that England have extended their winning streak and are still yet to concede a goal in World Cup qualifying, but the manager may be unhappy with aspects of his side's performance tonight.

England struggled to consistently break down the formidable Serbia defence, largely due to the lack of tempo and intensity to the passing and overall play in all phases of the game from the Three Lions, while there was also a slight wastefulness with the final pass or shot.

Several passes to unleash a player through on goal or efforts at Predrag Rajkovic's net were overhit or misdirected, leaving fans and the manager visibly and audibly frustrated.

Despite all of that, the Three Lions did manage to extend their winning run to all of their seven World Cup qualifiers, and that will help continue building momentum heading toward the tournament in the summer.

ENGLAND VS. SERBIA HIGHLIGHTS

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Serbia (28th min, England 1-0 Serbia)

England find the breakthrough - Saka volleys the hosts into the lead!

Declan Rice's free-kick is punched as far as Nico O'Reilly on the edge of the area, and the defender's shot is deflected towards the right side of the penalty area.

The looping deflection is met sweetly on the volley by Saka, who clinically side-foots his strike back across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Serbia (90th min, England 2-0 Serbia)



Eberechi Eze scores again for England! ⚽️⚽️??????? What a strike. Job done for the Three Lions ?#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/hhtES5vCho

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 13, 2025

Eze doubles the lead late on - what a goal!

The ball is fired through the lines to Phil Foden, who quickly turns and drives forward towards the Serbia penalty area.

Foden gets to the edge of the box and lays the ball off to Eze, and the winger opens up his body and whips a beauty into the top right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ELLIOT ANDERSON

Anderson has impressed in all of his England performances at this early stage of his international career, and he was our pick for man of the match once again tonight.

The midfielder shows such composure and quality in possession, always looking to get on the ball and link play through the middle of the park or loft a long pass over to the wingers, while he also demonstrates a real intensity out of possession.

That was highlighted by Anderson winning the most tackles in the match (two), winning the most duels (eight) and also drawing the most fouls (four).

ENGLAND VS. SERBIA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 70%-30% Serbia

Shots: England 19-9 Serbia

Shots on target: England 6-1 Serbia

Corners: England 6-5 Serbia

Fouls: England 12-10 Serbia

BEST STATS



Bukayo Saka has scored or assisted in his last three England games: ⚽️ vs Wales ?️ vs Latvia ⚽️ vs Serbia Fantastic finish. ? pic.twitter.com/975t5arLOX

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

England will aim to end their qualification campaign with an undefeated record when they travel to face Albania in their final Group K clash on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Serbia will head into their final fixture against Latvia with nothing left to play for as Albania's victory tonight means they are now unable to secure a top-two finish in Group K.

