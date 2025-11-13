England skipper Harry Kane can join Wayne Rooney, Peter Crouch and Sir Bobby Charlton in an exclusive scoring club when Thomas Tuchel's men host Serbia on Thursday evening.

England skipper Harry Kane can join a trio of Three Lions players in an exclusive scoring club when Thomas Tuchel's men host Serbia on Thursday evening.

The Euro 2020 and 2024 runners-up are only playing for pride and their perfect record in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, having already punched their ticket to next year's finals in North America.

England sealed top spot in Group K with two games to spare courtesy of their 5-0 thumping of Latvia away from home on October 14, when Kane netted a brace alongside strikes from Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon and a Maksims Tonisevs own goal.

The Bayern Munich talisman has also found the mark in each of his last four games at Wembley Stadium, making the net bulge against Latvia, Albania, the Republic of Ireland and Finland under the famous arch.

Kane has never previously scored in five successive England games at Wembley, but should he register against Serbia on Thursday, he would become just the fourth man to do so for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane aiming to become fourth England player to achieve Wembley feat

The first man to score in five straight games for England at Wembley was the late Sir Bobby Charlton, who managed that feat at the original venue between 1958 and 1959.

Charlton scored against Portugal, USSR, Scotland, Italy and Sweden at the Old Wembley, before his streak was broken in a 3-3 draw with Yugoslavia in 1960.

Over 50 years later, ex-Liverpool and Portsmouth striker Peter Crouch also netted in five straight matches at the new Wembley Stadium, doing so from 2009 to 2010.

Crouch was on target against Ukraine, Andorra, Belarus, Egypt and Mexico in five consecutive appearances at Wembley, before scoring his last goal for England at home to France in a 2-1 friendly loss in 2010.

Most recently, Wayne Rooney scored in an unrivalled six successive England games under the arch, doing so against Norway, San Marino, Slovenia, Lithuania, Switzerland and France from 2014 to 2015.

England aiming to equal all-time national record in Serbia fixture

During that period of European qualifiers, Rooney was a part of history for the England national team, who won a record 10 competitive matches in a row between September 2014 and October 2015.

The current Three Lions crop have won nine non-friendly games on the spin, though, and could therefore match their all-time national men's record with victory against the Serbians on Thursday evening.

After Lee Carsley closed out his interim tenure with three straight wins over Finland, Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, Tuchel has masterminded beatings of Latvia (2), Andorra (2), Albania and Serbia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K so far.

The Three Lions are also yet to drop points against Serbia since the Eagles became an independent nation, thrashing their visitors 5-0 earlier in the qualification cycle after a nervy 1-0 group-stage win at Euro 2024.

No Data Analysis info