Preview: Congo DR vs Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 17:43

Congo DR begin their 2026 World Cup preparations when they face Denmark at Stade Maurice-Dufrasne in Liege on Wednesday evening.

While the Leopards are ranked 46th in the world by FIFA, the Red and Whites occupy a loftier 20th position in the current standings.

Match preview

Denmark are one of the most high-profile European nations who will not be competing at the expanded 48-team World Cup this summer, failing to qualify for the Finals for the first time since 2014 after a painful playoff defeat to Czechia.

The Red and Whites had to settle for second place in the UEFA qualification group after losing 4-2 to group winners Scotland in their final fixture in mid-November, forcing them to enter the playoffs. A thumping 4-0 semi-final win over North Macedonia soon followed, but they came up short in the final against Czechia, losing 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

Despite coming under increased pressure in his homeland, head coach Brian Riemer has received public backing from the Danish Football Association and has resisted growing calls for his resignation, insisting that he is “the right person to lead this reconstruction” of the national team.

Riemer has acknowledged that he is tasked with overseeing a “painful process” of phasing out several established stars, but the 47-year-old remains confident that the team's emerging younger talents have the quality necessary to rebuild and carry the nation forward.

Before returning to home soil to face Ukraine in a friendly on Sunday, Denmark will prepare for their first ever meetings with DR Congo and their first encounter with an African nation since playing out a 0-0 group-stage draw with Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup.

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

DR Congo will be one of 10 African nations competing at the 2026 World Cup and will be making their first appearance at the global tournament since 1974 when they were known as Zaire.

After finishing second in their CAF qualification group, Sebastien Desabre’s side navigated past Cameroon and Nigeria in the African playoff semi-finals and final, before they overcame Jamaica 1-0 courtesy of Axel Tuanzebe’s extra-time winner in an inter-confederation playoff final at the end of March.

The Leopards’ triumph over Jamaica came a couple of months after they reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, losing 1-0 in extra time to Algeria after conceding a 119th-minute goal.

That setback represents the only defeat DR Congo have suffered across their last 10 international matches in all competitions; they have won eight of those matches, keeping a clean sheet in seven.

However, DR Congo’s recent World Cup preparations have been disrupted by the Ebola outbreak in the country. Desabre’s squad was scheduled to train in the capital of Kinshasa, but their training camp has been relocated to Belgium, with each player required to isolate for 21 days before entering the USA.

Despite this chaos, the Leopards will be looking to maintain their positive momentum in friendlies against Denmark and Chile, facing the latter next Tuesday, before preparing for their three Group K fixtures at the World Cup against Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Denmark form (all competitions):

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DR Congo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Denmark can no longer call upon 120-cap goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, after the 39-year-old announced last week that he has retired from football having failed to recover fully from a serious shoulder injury.

Jannik Vestergaard and Christian Norgaard have both retired from international football, while the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom, Victor Nelsson, Jonas Wind and Mika Biereth have not been included in Riemer’s squad.

After finishing the 2025-26 season by scoring five goals in seven games for Newcastle United, striker Will Osula could receive his first senior cap for Denmark, while 34-year-old Wolfsburg playmaker Christian Eriksen is in line to earn his 150th cap for his country.

As for DR Congo, it remains to be seen whether Desabre will choose to select his strongest lineup or give minutes to several members of his squad in this fixture and next week’s friendly with Chile, keeping his team fresh for the World Cup.

Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – both relegated from the Premier League with Burnley and West Ham United respectively – could play in defence, while Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki and Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa are also in contention to feature.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaka; Elia, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Bongonda; Wissa, Bakambu

DR Congo possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Bah, Andersen, Hogsberg, Maehle; Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Hojlund, Dorgu

We say: Denmark 1-1 DR Congo

Riemer is yet to find a ​system capable of maximising ​the strengths of his Denmark players, while DR Congo have enjoyed a strong run of form over the last 10 months or so.

Should the African outfit field a strong lineup, a closely-contested battle could be in store, one that may see the spoils shared in Belgium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.