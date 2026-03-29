Preview: Czech Republic vs Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 29 Mar 2026 19:22

Czech Republic and Prague will do battle in Prague on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup on the line.

The hosts got to the Path A final with a win over Republic of Ireland after extra time and a penalty shootout last week, while their visitors cruised past North Macedonia.

Match preview

Czech Republic return to action in Prague on Tuesday aiming to book their place in a first World Cup since 2006, having failed to reach the last four editions of the tournament.

They did enough to earn a playoff place with a pleasing campaign in the first round of qualifying, finishing second in Group L having earned 16 points from their eight outings, winning five of those and only suffering two defeats.

That culminated in a 6-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in the final round of games in November, putting them two home victories away from the World Cup group stage, and went into a semi-final tie against Republic of Ireland last week under the new management of Miroslav Koubek who took charge in December.

The Narodak twice fell behind in that contest, first levelling in the first half through Patrik Schick only to trail 2-1 heading into the final five minutes, but they would force extra time thanks to Ladislav Krejci's leveller, before going goalless in the additional 30 minutes and prevailing in a penalty shootout as Matej Kovar provided two saves and Jan Kliment converted the decisive spot kick.

Now facing another home tie with the chance to return to the global stage for the first time since 2006's group-stage exit, Czech Republic will aim to make it four straight wins in all competitions and three in qualifying with the most important one on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive for the final step of their own qualifying bid on the back of a resounding semi-final victory last time out.

Unlike their hosts, Denmark headed into European qualifying looking to make a third consecutive World Cup appearance, having reached the round of 16 in 2018 before failing to get out of the group stage in 2022.

They would be pipped to top spot in group C, and an automatic advancement to the summer's tournament, by Scotland, having picked up 11 points from their six matches and lost the decisive meeting away at Scotland in the last round of fixtures, setting up a playoff semi-final with North Macedonia.

Brian Riemer's side progressed through that challenge in style last week, dishing out a 4-0 beating, despite being goalless at the break, as Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock, Gustav Isaksen added a quick brace before the hour mark and Christian Norgaard capped off the display 15 minutes from time.

Denmark now head to Prague aiming to build on that dominant triumph last time out and book their place in the summer's World Cup.

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

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Czech Republic form (all competitions):

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Denmark World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Czech Republic should field a similar starting XI to the one that turned out against Republic of Ireland last week, although Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Stepan Chaloupek and Jan Kliment are among those competing to come in after featuring off the bench in that game.

Key winger Vaclav Cerny was unable to make the squad for the playoffs through injury, but Pavel Sulc is another danger man going forward, having scored 11 goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon so far this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Krejci remains a key man at the back and will don the captain's armband, while Schik is their main attacking threat with 25 international goals to his name in 51 caps.

Denmark could be unchanged from Thursday's 4-0 semi-final win, having faced several concerns when calling up their squad with Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Patrick Dorgu and Jannik Vestergaard among those missing out through injury.

Philip Billing, Yussuf Poulsen and Andreas Skov Olsen were also unable to be called upon, although Brian Riemer does have the option of bringing important defender Joachim Andersen back in after he was suspended for the semi-final.

Given the losses of the likes of Vestergaard and Christensen, Andersen may indeed return from the outset, while Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line with support from Damsgaard and Isaksen, who scored his fifth and sixth international goals last time out.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Holes, Krejci, Hranac; Coufal, Provod, Soucek, Jurasek; Schik, Chory, Sulc

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Bah, Norgaard, Andersen, Maehle; Hjumland, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Froholdt, Damsgaard; Hojlund

We say: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark

Despite playing the final away from home and with the extensive enforced absences in their squad, we give Denmark the slight edge in what should be a tight contest in Prague and back the visitors to make it three straight World Cup appearances given the abundance of quality they still possess.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.