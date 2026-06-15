Watford summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Hornets in 2026 window

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jun 2026 09:15

Watford's 2025-26 season continued the club's trend of finishing well short of the playoff places, despite Gino Pozzo's ambition to return to the Premier League.

Another season of transfer churn ultimately resulted in a 16th-placed finish under Edward Still — the club's third manager of the campaign after Paulo Pezzolano and Javi Gracia — and he unsurprisingly lost his job at the end of the season.

Having finished 11th under Chris Wilder in 2022-23, the Hornets have since had to make do with 15th, 14th and 16th in the last three seasons, leaving them further from a return to the big time following their top-flight relegation in 2021-22.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Watford's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Watford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Watford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Nampalys Mendy (DM | Free Agent)

Myles Roberts (GK | Free Agent)

Tom Ince (RW | Free Agent)

Watford net spend: Summer 2026

Watford total spend summer 2026: £0m

Watford total income summer 2026: £0m

Watford net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Watford transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

John Kennedy (Fluminense)

Luca Kjerrumgaard (Udinese)

Bailey Rice (Rangers)

Barney Stewart (Falkirk)

Saba Goglichidze (Udinese)

Max Alleyne (Man City)

Mical Helik (Oxford United)

Billy Mitchell (Millwall)

Leon King (Rangers)

Formose Mendy (Lorient)

Jan Plug (Feyenoord)

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Imran Louza (Brighton, Fulham, Everton, Olympiacos, AEK Athens)

Othmane Maamma (Crystal Palace, Everton, Benfica)

Vivaldo Semedo (Alverca)

You can find a complete list of the latest Watford transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.