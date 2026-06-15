West Bromwich Albion summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Paul Heckingbottom's side in 2026 window

By Freddie Cotton | 15 Jun 2026 09:20

After an extremely disappointing 2025-26 Championship campaign, West Bromwich Albion will definitely be looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window ahead of next season.

James Morrison's side finished 21st in the English second tier last season and found themselves just four points clear of the drop after the final match, albeit having received a two point deduction in April.

Following some questionable recruitment last summer, with many of their signings struggling to find their feet, the Baggies will be looking to rectify their rut over the next few months and mount a push for the playoffs next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of West Bromwich Albion's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

West Bromwich Albion confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

West Bromwich Albion confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jed Wallace (FW | Free Agent)

Daryl Dike (FW | Free Agent)

Joe Wildsmith (GK | Free Agent)

West Bromwich Albion net spend: Summer 2026

West Bromwich Albion total spend summer 2026: £0m

West Bromwich Albion total income summer 2026: £0m

West Bromwich Albion net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest West Bromwich Albion transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek SC)

Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Chelsea)

Barney Stewart (Falkirk)

Will Smallbone (Southampton)

Out

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

George Campbell (Celtic)

Isaac Price (Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham)

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.