2026 World Cup: Could Ivory Coast's attacking talent help them stun Germany?

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 19:11

Ahead of Ivory Coast's 2026 World Cup fixture with Germany, Sports Mole's football editor Matt Law discusses Les Elephants and their chances of success.

Matt Law, football editor: 'A really exciting team to watch'

Germany vs. Ivory Coast World Cup 2026 Match Preview

They've got that talent in the final third. Diomande is one. Nicolas Pepe is a very interesting one for me. He's really reignited his career last season at Villarreal - 18 goal involvements in 36 league games, 10 assists and eight goals.

He started last time out. Interesting that Amad Diallo didn't start. He's a really good player, but his output needs to improve. Last season for Manchester United was only two goals and four assists - just not enough for a player in the final third.

Ivory Coast had that golden generation - Drogba, Kolo Toure and Yaya Toure. And one that always sticks in my mind is Franck Kessie. I could not believe he was 29 - I would have been absolutely sure he was mid-30s.

He seems to have been around forever - at Milan, Barcelona, now in Saudi Arabia. There is real quality in this Ivory Coast side.

Have they got that player who could come up with four or five goals in the tournament? Have they got that striker who can come up with a brace in a big game?

Enjoyed watching them last time out. They got the win, which is always important in your first game at a World Cup. If you win your first game, you're sitting really pretty. Real talent and a really exciting team to watch.