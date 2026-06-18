Scotland vs. Morocco: How to watch World Cup 2026 Group C clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 00:43

Scotland face Morocco in their second match of Group C at the 2026 World Cup this week.

The Tartan Army picked up maximum points in their opening fixture, while the Atlas Lions had to settle for a score draw on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Scotland vs. Morocco kickoff?

Scotland vs. Morocco will kick off at 23:00 UK time on Friday night.

This fixture will take place two and a half hours before Brazil face Haiti in the other Group C contest.

Where is Scotland vs. Morocco being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Gillette Stadium - also known as Boston Stadium for this tournament - in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This stadium holds a capacity of 65,878 and is home to MLS side New England Revolution and NFL team the New England Patriots.

How to watch Scotland vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

Scotland vs. Morocco will be available on ITV1 for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's tournament are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match Highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for Scotland and Morocco?

Scotland secured their first World Cup victory since 1990 when they beat Haiti 1-0 in their opening group game last weekend, courtesy of a deflected goal from John McGinn.

Steve Clarke’s side will be underdogs for their next fixture against Morocco, but they know that victory on Friday would all but seal a top-three finish and significantly boost their chances of reaching the knockout rounds at a World Cup for the very first time.

The Tartan Army come up against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, who held five-time world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw on matchday one, with Ismael Saibari’s superb opened cancelled out by Vinicius Junior.

The Atlas Lions, ranked sixth in the world by FIFA, are bidding to reach the knockout rounds at successive World Cup tournaments for the first time and can strengthen their qualification hopes with a victory in Boston, before taking on Haiti on matchday three.