World Cup Gameweek 1
Iraq
Jun 16, 2026 11.00pm
Boston Stadium
Norway

Team News: Iraq vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Iraq vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Brooks Von Arx

Iraq and Norway will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, when the two meet in their opening game of Group I.

Erling Haaland will be keen to add to his impressive goal tally for Norway, but he will have to get the better of opposition goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

IRAQ vs. NORWAY

IRAQ

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Sulaka, Doski; Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Bayesh, Jasim, Al-Hamadi; Hussein

NORWAY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

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