Team News: Iraq vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 23:00

Iraq and Norway will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, when the two meet in their opening game of Group I.

Erling Haaland will be keen to add to his impressive goal tally for Norway, but he will have to get the better of opposition goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

IRAQ

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Sulaka, Doski; Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Bayesh, Jasim, Al-Hamadi; Hussein

NORWAY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa