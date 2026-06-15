Lincoln City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Imps in 2026 window

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jun 2026 08:20

Lincoln City secured a long-awaited return to the Championship after more than six decades away, but their promotion was soon followed by the departure of title-winning head coach Michael Skubala to Bristol City.

Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw were swiftly promoted from assistant-coach roles to succeed the 43-year-old, although the appointment is an unusual one, with joint-managerial partnerships rarely proving successful, as Liverpool's short-lived experiment with Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans in 1998 demonstrated.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Lincoln City’s confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Lincoln City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Lincoln City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

MJ Kamson-Kamara (CB | Free transfer)

Lincoln City net spend: Summer 2026

Lincoln City total spend summer 2026: £0m

Lincoln City total income summer 2026: £0m

Lincoln City net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Lincoln City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Barney Stewart (Falkirk)

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Jack Diamond (Stockport County)

Out

None

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.