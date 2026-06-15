Middlesbrough summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Kim Hellberg's side in 2026 window

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jun 2026 08:25

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after suffering defeat to Hull City in the 2025-26 Championship play-off final, and the Teesside club will be determined to end their long wait for a return to the top flight, having last competed there in 2016-17.

Entering his first full season in charge after being appointed head coach in November 2025, Kim Hellberg will be looking to strengthen key areas of his squad, although several standout performers have attracted interest from elsewhere, including reigning Championship Player of the Season Hayden Hackney.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Middlesbrough's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window while also tracking their net spend and the latest transfers.

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Jeremy Sarmiento (LW | £3.19m from Brighton & Hove Albion)

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

No departures yet!

Middlesbrough net spend: Summer 2026

Middlesbrough total spend summer 2026: £3.19m

Middlesbrough total income summer 2026: £0m

Middlesbrough net spend summer 2026: £3.19m

Latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago

Findlay Curtis (Rangers)

Kacper Tobiasz (Legia Warszawa)

Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek)

Robin Fellhauer (Augsburg)

Out

© Imago

Hayden Hackney (Leipzig, Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Nottingham Forest)

Dael Fry (Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United, Lincoln City)

You can find a complete list of the latest middlesbrough transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

