Derby County summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for John Eustace's side in 2026 window

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jun 2026 08:15

Derby County finished the 2025–26 Championship campaign in eighth place with 69 points, narrowly missing out on the promotion play-offs.

Despite remaining in the top-six picture for much of the spring, a final-day 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United ultimately allowed Hull City to clinch the final play-off spot, leaving John Eustace’s side short.

However, it was a massive progress for the Rams who were involved in a relegation battle the season before, and now they will hope to build on that by adding more quality ahead of the next campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Derby County's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Derby County confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Derby County confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Derby County net spend: Summer 2026

Derby County total spend summer 2026: £0m

Derby County total income summer 2026: £0m

Derby County net spend summer 2026: £0m



Latest Derby County transfer rumours for summer 2026



In

© Iconsport / ANP

Casper Widell (Excelsior Rotterdam)

Eli Adams (Newcastle United Jets)

Brian De Keersmaecker (Oxford United)

Out

© Imago

Bobby Clark (Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach)



You can find a complete list of the latest Derby County transfer rumours by clicking here



When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

