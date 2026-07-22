Preview: Derby County vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 10:16

Derby County continue their pre-season schedule with a fixture against Freiburg on Friday afternoon.

The Championship club and last season's Europa League runners-up will square off at the Velly Arena in Austria.

Match preview

After last season's eight-placed finish in the second tier of English football, Derby have ambitions to break into the playoffs in 2026-27.

Although there has been speculation with regards to major extra investment, the Rams have not been particularly active in the transfer market thus far.

Last season's loanee Bobby Clark has signed in a £6m deal from Red Bull Salzburg, while Charlie Taylor has arrived on a free transfer from Southampton having spent 2025-26 on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

While more arrivals and departures will materialise over the coming weeks, John Eustace is seemingly showing preference for familiarity over upheaval at this stage.

Derby have played just one of their six planned friendlies so far, recording a 2-0 win over Alfreton Town prior to travelling to Austria for their training camp.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Freiburg have recently returned for pre-season after a campaign where they reached the Europa League final, before losing to Aston Villa.

Qualification for Conference League playoff round has been secured through a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga, contributing to Julian Schuster holding back on Freiburg starting their schedule until Friday.

Johan Manzambi's transfer to Aston Villa came as a substantial blow to a team that has ambitions to finish inside the top six, but the money is being invested in new signings.

Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, Como midfielder Yannik Engelhardt, Sint-Truiden midfielder Rihito Yamamoto and Anderlecht forward Keisuke Goto - who went to the World Cup with Japan - have been signed.

Derby County form (Friendlies):

W

Freiburg form (Friendlies):

No games

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Although former Blackburn Rovers winger Ryan Hedges featured as a trialist for Derby against Alfreton, he was withdrawn before the break through injury.

Youngster Remi Harvey replaced him on that occasion and may get another opportunity to impress here.

Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Norway defender Sondre Langas remain out of contention after their time at the World Cup with their respective nations.

With Eustace having named two different XIs for each half at Alfreton, there is scope for changes to be made.

Courtesy of this match being Freiburg's first pre-season outing, their starting lineup is unknown.

However, Goto will not feature after Japan only exited the World Cup on June 29.

Derby County possible starting lineup: Vickers: Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Travis, Fraulo; Harvey, Clark, Ward; Morris

We say: Derby County 1-1 Freiburg

Although Freiburg are the stronger side, they are behind Derby in their pre-season plans and have recently sold their best player. With that in mind, we are backing the Rams to earn what would be an impressive draw against the Bundesliga outfit.