Millwall summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Alex Neil's side in 2026 window

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jun 2026 08:30

Millwall will look to bounce back from the bitter disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League and their playoff letdown with a strong summer transfer window.

Alex Neil came close to guiding the club back to the big time for the first time since relegation in the 1989-90 season, with the Lions finishing third on 84 points, one behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who secured their return to the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Millwall's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Millwall confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Danny McNamara (RB | Free Agent)

Wes Harding (CB | Free Agent)

Joe Bryan (LB | Free Agent)

Massimo Luongo (CM | Free Agent)

Millwall net spend: Summer 2026

Millwall total spend summer 2026: £0m

Millwall total income summer 2026: £0m

Millwall net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Millwall transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Nolan Galves (Rodez)

Tairyk Arconte (Rodez)

Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberger)

Rocco Shein (Fredrikstad FK)

Lyndon Dykes (Charlton Athletic)

Patrick Greil (Altach)

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Out

© Imago

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Billy Mitchell (Watford)

Femi Azeez (Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Crystal Palace)

Tritan Crama (Everton)

You can find a complete list of the latest Millwall transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.